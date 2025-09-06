Danh sách Công ty >

Thông tin công ty & tin tuyển dụng từ Hoiio Pte Ltd

banner-company

Hoiio Pte Ltd

100 - 499 Nhân viên
0 người theo dõi

Giới thiệu Hoiio Pte Ltd

About us B3Networks (https://www.b3networks.com) is a leading cloud telecommunications company, redefining how businesses and individuals connect and communicate. Our innovative solutions empower enterprises to optimize their communication infrastructure, boost productivity, and deliver seamless experiences to their customers. We work closely with top telecommunications companies across Asia, fostering collaborations that elevate their offerings for corporate clients. As we continue to push the boundaries of innovation in the telecommunications industry, we are seeking a dynamic and talented folks to join our team and help shape the future of communication

Tin tuyển dụng Hoiio Pte Ltd

Hoiio Pte Ltd

Tuyển Cloud Engineer Hoiio Pte Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Cloud Engineer Hoiio Pte Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Hoiio Pte Ltd Hoiio Pte Ltd

Hạn nộp: 02/10/2025

Hồ Chí Minh Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Không yêu cầu

Tin tuyển dụng mới nhất toàn quốc

CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA

Tuyển Sales Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu

CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA

Hạn nộp: 20/09/2025

Hà Nội 10 - 20 Triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
CÔNG TY TNHH MHRENTAL VIỆT NAM

Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH MHRENTAL VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu

CÔNG TY TNHH MHRENTAL VIỆT NAM

Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025

Bình Dương 10 - 20 Triệu Kinh nghiệm: Không yêu cầu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN INTRACO E&C

Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN INTRACO E&C làm việc tại Nam Định thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN INTRACO E&C

Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025

Nam Định 15 - 25 Triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM

Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 20 Triệu

CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM

Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025

Hồ Chí Minh 6 - 20 Triệu Kinh nghiệm: Không yêu cầu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH

Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH

Hạn nộp: 25/09/2025

Hồ Chí Minh 15 - 25 Triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Edufit

Tuyển Biên phiên dịch Edufit làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 19 Triệu

Edufit

Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025

Hà Nội 15 - 19 Triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm

Thông tin liên hệ

Địa chỉ
6th Floor, 40 Phạm Ngọc Thach, District 3, HCMC, Vietnam

Chia sẻ công ty tới bạn bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/hoiio-pte-ltd-ntd189597
Copy url
Mạng xã hội

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Sản xuất Công ty TNHH Hoei VN làm việc tại Lâm Đồng thu nhập 9 - 12 Triệu Công ty TNHH Hoei VN
9 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Sản xuất Công ty Cổ Phần Thương Mại - Dịch vụ Mộc Phát làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ Phần Thương Mại - Dịch vụ Mộc Phát
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sản xuất Công ty TNHH Polytex Far Eastern Việt Nam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH Polytex Far Eastern Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sản xuất CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN EUROWINDOW Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 11 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN EUROWINDOW Pro Company
10 - 11 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Sản xuất Công Ty Cổ Phần Hoàng Thuận Phát làm việc tại Khánh Hòa thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Cổ Phần Hoàng Thuận Phát
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Tiếng Trung CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ BAO BÌ SHEN CHUAN (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1 - 1 USD CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ BAO BÌ SHEN CHUAN (VIỆT NAM)
1 - 1 USD Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Kỹ sư cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH DỤNG CỤ CÔNG NGHIỆP VÀ THIẾT BỊ ĐO LƯỜNG VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH DỤNG CỤ CÔNG NGHIỆP VÀ THIẾT BỊ ĐO LƯỜNG VIỆT NAM
12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Quản Lý Chất Lượng thu nhập 8 - 10 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN 5S PRO - CHI NHÁNH THĂNG LONG
8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Sản xuất Công ty CP Thiết Bị Quang Minh làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu Công ty CP Thiết Bị Quang Minh
8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Sản xuất CT TNHH Tư Vấn Đầu tư và Giáo Dục Kansai làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 35 Triệu CT TNHH Tư Vấn Đầu tư và Giáo Dục Kansai
Trên 35 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NAAN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NAAN
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kỹ thuật CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN YẾN QUÝ KHÁNH HÒA làm việc tại Hà Nam thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN YẾN QUÝ KHÁNH HÒA
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân Viên Bán Hàng thu nhập 10 - 13 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hải Phòng CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN XÂY DỰNG VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI ĐẠI HƯNG PHÁT
10 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Frontend Developer Công ty TNHH PHP Group International Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 18 - 40 Triệu Công ty TNHH PHP Group International Việt Nam
18 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Sản xuất CÔNG TY TNHH NHỰA QUỐC TẾ ANH TÚ làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH NHỰA QUỐC TẾ ANH TÚ
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm