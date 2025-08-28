Tuyển Cloud Engineer Hoiio Pte Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 40 Phạm Ngọc Thạch, Phường Xuân Hoà, TP. Hồ Chí Minh (Phường 6, Quận 3 cũ)

Mô Tả Công Việc Cloud Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

We are looking for a Finance Operations Executive to join the Operations team as the company expands into more markets across the region. The candidate is responsible for planning and carrying out the financial operational functions to ensure the smooth running of daily operations.

Responsibilities:

• Conduct day-to-day finance operational tasks, which will include AR/AP/Audit

• Supporting other teams to ensure the smooth running of daily operations

• Work hand-in-hand with other teams and engineers to clear operational roadblocks and processes

• Assisting business partners with their platform and finance questions

• Form and modify processes to improve and automate the business

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• A high working level of English. Communication in English is key to this role, as they will communicate with other regional staff and/or customers.

• Experience in dealing with international partners or telesales/customer service experience would be useful.

• Comfortable to work with processes and comprehend why such process is needed

Tại Hoiio Pte Ltd Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Hoiio Pte Ltd

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin