Giới thiệu Kinderworld International Group

About KinderWorld International Group KinderWorld International Group, rooted in 1986 in Singapore, believes in offering a combination of Eastern values with an International outlook on education. From our first preschool, KinderWorld International Group now operates 16 campuses in Vietnam, offering through-train education from Preschool to High School, and University Foundation. We believe that education should equip our students with the essential knowledge and skills needed for a technology-driven and globalized world while preserving and nurturing the significant values and cultures of Asia. Our students’ excellent achievements reflect KinderWorld’s commitment to prepare our students for life-long learning and global citizenship. For more information, visit us at: http://kinderworld.net