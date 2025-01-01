Danh sách Công ty >

Kinderworld International Group

100 - 499 Nhân viên
About KinderWorld International Group KinderWorld International Group, rooted in 1986 in Singapore, believes in offering a combination of Eastern values with an International outlook on education. From our first preschool, KinderWorld International Group now operates 16 campuses in Vietnam, offering through-train education from Preschool to High School, and University Foundation. We believe that education should equip our students with the essential knowledge and skills needed for a technology-driven and globalized world while preserving and nurturing the significant values and cultures of Asia. Our students’ excellent achievements reflect KinderWorld’s commitment to prepare our students for life-long learning and global citizenship. For more information, visit us at: http://kinderworld.net

Tuyển Cloud Engineer Kinderworld International Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 450 USD

Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025

Hồ Chí Minh Từ 450 USD Kinh nghiệm: Không yêu cầu

Thông tin liên hệ

Địa chỉ
29 Đường số 3 Khu dân cư Trung Sơn, Đường số 6A, Khu Phố 4, Bình Chánh

