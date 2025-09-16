Tuyển Cloud Engineer Kinderworld International Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 450 USD

Tuyển Cloud Engineer Kinderworld International Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 450 USD

Kinderworld International Group
Ngày đăng tuyển: 16/09/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 16/10/2025
Kinderworld International Group

Cloud Engineer

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Cloud Engineer Tại Kinderworld International Group

Mức lương
Từ 450 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 106, Đường Nguyễn Văn Trỗi, Phường 8, Quận Phú Nhuận, Phường 8, Phú Nhuận, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Cloud Engineer Với Mức Lương Từ 450 USD

1. Operations
• To work/ coordinate among all schools to make sure that new policies/ changes/ applications from Company are carried out.
• To provide the Corporate Office with the necessary feedback on improvement methods for the operating systems currently implemented.
• To ensure that the management systems in place are upheld and strictly abided with as stipulated by the Company.
• To handle all logistics / maintenance / renovation requirements for school and to ensure prompt implementation, maintain high standards of the school set-up and facilities and to support the schools’ daily operation as may be required from time to time.
• To assist in fine tuning the operating procedures / business practices at both school and to corporate level and provide the Management with the necessary feedback on the improvement and / or further development of those procedures / practices.
• Be involved in assisting to set up new schools and periodically visiting current schools, stationed at new schools for a period of time
• To work with Finance Department to prepare and monitor financial projections, access financial needs and requirement and maintain cost controls for the projects in order to achieve optimum performance and maximize profits.

Với Mức Lương Từ 450 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Kinderworld International Group Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Kinderworld International Group

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Kinderworld International Group

Kinderworld International Group

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 29 Đường số 3 Khu dân cư Trung Sơn, Đường số 6A, Khu Phố 4, Bình Chánh

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-cloud-engineer-thu-nhap-tu-450-thang-tai-ho-chi-minh-job368888
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Kinderworld International Group
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Kinderworld International Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 450 USD
Kinderworld International Group
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 450 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Atlas Industries (Vietnam) Limited
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Atlas Industries (Vietnam) Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Atlas Industries (Vietnam) Limited
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 16 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Hoiio Pte Ltd
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Hoiio Pte Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Hoiio Pte Ltd
Hạn nộp: 02/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 15 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm FPT IS Pro Company
Tuyển Cloud Engineer FPT IS Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
FPT IS Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 27/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 10 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Coherent Vietnam
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Coherent Vietnam làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Coherent Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Đồng Nai Hồ Chí Minh Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Jazwares LLC - The Representative Officce of Jaz Toys HK Limited In Hanoi City
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Jazwares LLC - The Representative Officce of Jaz Toys HK Limited In Hanoi City làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Jazwares LLC - The Representative Officce of Jaz Toys HK Limited In Hanoi City
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Universal Scientific Industrial Việt Nam (USI Vietnam)
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Công Ty TNHH Universal Scientific Industrial Việt Nam (USI Vietnam) làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập 600 - 15 USD
Công Ty TNHH Universal Scientific Industrial Việt Nam (USI Vietnam)
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hải Phòng Đã hết hạn 600 - 15 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Spin Master (Việt Nam)/spin Master (Vietnam) Company Limited
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Công Ty TNHH Spin Master (Việt Nam)/spin Master (Vietnam) Company Limited làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Spin Master (Việt Nam)/spin Master (Vietnam) Company Limited
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hải Dương Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH C-HAWK TECHNOLOGY VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Cloud Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH C-HAWK TECHNOLOGY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH C-HAWK TECHNOLOGY VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Bình Dương Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Thái Bình Dương
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Thái Bình Dương làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Thái Bình Dương
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị
Tuyển Backend Developer Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 60 - 80 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 60 - 80 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Pizza 4P's
Tuyển Product Marketing Pizza 4P's làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu
Pizza 4P's
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh
Tuyển Trưởng phòng chăm sóc khách hàng Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 80 - 100 Triệu
Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 80 - 100 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam
Tuyển Customer Success Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 450 - 600 USD
Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 450 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng doanh nghiệp Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc), làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 1,000 USD
Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Tuyển Nhân viên kho CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 8.5 - 9.5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển 3 - 5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Kinderworld International Group
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Kinderworld International Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 450 USD
Kinderworld International Group
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 450 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Atlas Industries (Vietnam) Limited
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Atlas Industries (Vietnam) Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Atlas Industries (Vietnam) Limited
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 16 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Hoiio Pte Ltd
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Hoiio Pte Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Hoiio Pte Ltd
Hạn nộp: 02/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 15 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm FPT IS Pro Company
Tuyển Cloud Engineer FPT IS Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
FPT IS Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 27/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 10 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Coherent Vietnam
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Coherent Vietnam làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Coherent Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Đồng Nai Hồ Chí Minh Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Jazwares LLC - The Representative Officce of Jaz Toys HK Limited In Hanoi City
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Jazwares LLC - The Representative Officce of Jaz Toys HK Limited In Hanoi City làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Jazwares LLC - The Representative Officce of Jaz Toys HK Limited In Hanoi City
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Universal Scientific Industrial Việt Nam (USI Vietnam)
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Công Ty TNHH Universal Scientific Industrial Việt Nam (USI Vietnam) làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập 600 - 15 USD
Công Ty TNHH Universal Scientific Industrial Việt Nam (USI Vietnam)
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hải Phòng Đã hết hạn 600 - 15 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Spin Master (Việt Nam)/spin Master (Vietnam) Company Limited
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Công Ty TNHH Spin Master (Việt Nam)/spin Master (Vietnam) Company Limited làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Spin Master (Việt Nam)/spin Master (Vietnam) Company Limited
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hải Dương Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH C-HAWK TECHNOLOGY VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Cloud Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH C-HAWK TECHNOLOGY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH C-HAWK TECHNOLOGY VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Bình Dương Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Thái Bình Dương
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Thái Bình Dương làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Thái Bình Dương
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Cloud Engineer Công ty TNHH NTT DATA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 30 - 35 Triệu Công ty TNHH NTT DATA VIỆT NAM
30 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Wall Street English làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu Wall Street English
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Công ty TNHH Giải pháp Phân tích dữ liệu Insight Data làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 2,000 - 3 USD Công ty TNHH Giải pháp Phân tích dữ liệu Insight Data
2,000 - 3 USD Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Bosch Automotive R&D Center In HCMC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Bosch Automotive R&D Center In HCMC
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Công ty TNHH Alubend VietNam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 600 - 1200 Triệu Công ty TNHH Alubend VietNam
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Công Ty TNHH Meyer Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 700 - 1,000 USD Công Ty TNHH Meyer Việt Nam
700 - 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Cloud Engineer RMIT University Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận RMIT University Vietnam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Cloud Engineer CST Industries, INC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CST Industries, INC
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Công Ty CP Công Nghiệp Công Nghiệp Vĩnh Tường làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 500 USD Công Ty CP Công Nghiệp Công Nghiệp Vĩnh Tường
Trên 500 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Công Ty TNHH M.j Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH M.j Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Công Ty TNHH FPT Smart Cloud làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1,500 - 3,000 USD Công Ty TNHH FPT Smart Cloud
1,500 - 3,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Avery Dennison Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1,000 - 2,000 USD Avery Dennison Vietnam
1,000 - 2,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Petroleum Offshore Trading And Services Joint Stock Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1,000 - 2,000 USD Petroleum Offshore Trading And Services Joint Stock Company
1,000 - 2,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Công ty TNHH Công Nghiệp (CNI) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 500 - 1,000 USD Công ty TNHH Công Nghiệp (CNI)
500 - 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Công ty TNHH Aden Services (Việt Nam) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1000 - 2000 Triệu Công ty TNHH Aden Services (Việt Nam)
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Cloud Engineer CORSAIR MARINE INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CORSAIR MARINE INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Persolkelly Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 16 Triệu Persolkelly Vietnam
Tới 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Cloud Engineer ABC Vietnam Manufacturing & SOURCING Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 600 - 800 USD ABC Vietnam Manufacturing & SOURCING Company Limited
600 - 800 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Cloud Engineer SM - Cyclo (Việt Nam) Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận SM - Cyclo (Việt Nam) Co., Ltd.
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Cloud Engineer TIKI Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận TIKI Company Limited
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Schenker Vietnam Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Schenker Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Boustead Projects (Vietnam) Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Boustead Projects (Vietnam) Co., Ltd
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Cloud Engineer NGOC NGHIA INDUSTRY – SERVICE – TRADING JOINT STOCK COMPANY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận NGOC NGHIA INDUSTRY – SERVICE – TRADING JOINT STOCK COMPANY
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Obayashi Viet Nam Corporation – Hanoi Branch Office làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 17 - 20 Triệu Obayashi Viet Nam Corporation – Hanoi Branch Office
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Công Ty Cổ Phần Sữa Việt Nam (Vinamilk) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1,000 - 1,500 USD Công Ty Cổ Phần Sữa Việt Nam (Vinamilk)
1,000 - 1,500 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Teamwork Vietnam Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Teamwork Vietnam Ltd.
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Công Ty TNHH Yinson Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Yinson Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Access Professional Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Access Professional Vietnam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Cloud Engineer MiTek Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận MiTek Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Cloud Engineer gbc engineers Vietnam LLC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận gbc engineers Vietnam LLC
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm