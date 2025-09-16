Tuyển Cloud Engineer Kinderworld International Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 450 USD

1. Operations

• To work/ coordinate among all schools to make sure that new policies/ changes/ applications from Company are carried out.

• To provide the Corporate Office with the necessary feedback on improvement methods for the operating systems currently implemented.

• To ensure that the management systems in place are upheld and strictly abided with as stipulated by the Company.

• To handle all logistics / maintenance / renovation requirements for school and to ensure prompt implementation, maintain high standards of the school set-up and facilities and to support the schools’ daily operation as may be required from time to time.

• To assist in fine tuning the operating procedures / business practices at both school and to corporate level and provide the Management with the necessary feedback on the improvement and / or further development of those procedures / practices.

• Be involved in assisting to set up new schools and periodically visiting current schools, stationed at new schools for a period of time

• To work with Finance Department to prepare and monitor financial projections, access financial needs and requirement and maintain cost controls for the projects in order to achieve optimum performance and maximize profits.