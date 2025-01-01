Giới thiệu Shinhan Bank Vietnam

Shinhan Bank is one of the leaders in Korean financial institutes with more than 100 years of traditional prestige. We have more than 1,000 inbound branches and the largest customer base in Korea, and 50 networks in 14 countries. Shinhan Bank Vietnam Limited (“Shinhan Bank”) is a subsidiary of Shinhan Bank Korea, an affiliate of Shinhan Financial Group (SFG). Shinhan Bank Korea operates in 20 countries with 168 global network. Particularly in Southeast Asia, Shinhan Bank Korea is located in the following markets: Vietnam, Indonesia, Singapore, Philippines, Myanmar, Cambodia. In Vietnam, Shinhan Bank’s history can be traced back to 1993 when the bank first opened the representative office in Ho Chi Minh City. Over the history of nearly 30 years, Shinhan Bank Vietnam has built a broad network up to 46 branches/ transactions office from the North, the Central and the South of Vietnam. Currently, Shinhan Bank Vietnam has been offering a diversified portfolio of tailored corporate and individual banking products and solutions If you desire to build an extraordinary career with Shinhan Bank Viet Nam and believe that you can make a difference, we invite you to submit your application for the following post: