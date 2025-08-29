Tuyển AI Engineer Shinhan Bank Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển AI Engineer Shinhan Bank Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Shinhan Bank Vietnam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 29/08/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 03/10/2025
Shinhan Bank Vietnam

AI Engineer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng AI Engineer Tại Shinhan Bank Vietnam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: The METT Tower B, An Khánh, Quận 2, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc AI Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

• Design, build, optimize, and integrate AI models for application problems in Business/Banking operations in the fields of NLP, Computer Vision, ...
• Participate in research, development and optimization of AI models, especially in the fields of Natural Language Processing (NLP) and Large Languege Models (LLM).
• Optimize RAG solutions, intelligent CHATBOT, and information search system.
• Deploy AI models to production environment, ensuring performance and reliability...
• Other tasks as required by Department Head.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Bachelor's/Master's in Computer Science, AI, Data Science, Mathematics or related majors.
• 3-4 years+ experience in AI field, preferably focusing on text/audio/image processing.
• Hands-on experience with prompt engineering, RAG, AI in Banking problems.
• Proficient in Python and Machine Learning, Deep Learning frameworks.
• Familiarity with LLM tools (e.g, LlamaIndex, LangChain) and vector databases.
• Understanding and experience working with AI server (hardware).
• Experience in deploying and operating applications using ISS Manager, Docker, etc.
• Good Front-end, Back-end development skills is a plus.

Tại Shinhan Bank Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Nghỉ phép có lương
.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Shinhan Bank Vietnam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Shinhan Bank Vietnam

Shinhan Bank Vietnam

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Empress Tower, 138-142 Hai Ba Trung Street, Da Kao Ward, District 1, HCMC

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Tuyển AI Engineer Shinhan Bank Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
