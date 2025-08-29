Tuyển AI Engineer Shinhan Bank Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: The METT Tower B, An Khánh, Quận 2, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc AI Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

• Design, build, optimize, and integrate AI models for application problems in Business/Banking operations in the fields of NLP, Computer Vision, ...

• Participate in research, development and optimization of AI models, especially in the fields of Natural Language Processing (NLP) and Large Languege Models (LLM).

• Optimize RAG solutions, intelligent CHATBOT, and information search system.

• Deploy AI models to production environment, ensuring performance and reliability...

• Other tasks as required by Department Head.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Bachelor's/Master's in Computer Science, AI, Data Science, Mathematics or related majors.

• 3-4 years+ experience in AI field, preferably focusing on text/audio/image processing.

• Hands-on experience with prompt engineering, RAG, AI in Banking problems.

• Proficient in Python and Machine Learning, Deep Learning frameworks.

• Familiarity with LLM tools (e.g, LlamaIndex, LangChain) and vector databases.

• Understanding and experience working with AI server (hardware).

• Experience in deploying and operating applications using ISS Manager, Docker, etc.

• Good Front-end, Back-end development skills is a plus.

Tại Shinhan Bank Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Nghỉ phép có lương

.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Shinhan Bank Vietnam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin