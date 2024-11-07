Tuyển IT phần mềm Công Ty TNHH Eight One International làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 35 Triệu

Mức lương 20 - 35 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 2 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - Hồ Chí Minh

- Follow best practices for the full software development life cycle, including adhering to coding standards, setting up and maintaining builds for continuous integration, designing, coding enterprise framework components, and performing code reviews.

- Develop applications, templates, and components for Content Management Systems using Sitecore.

- Manage upgrades and implementations of new Sitecore web sites, applications, and environments.

- Work with the Solution Architect, define highly detailed specifications for the technical solutions.

- Support the improvement enhancement by investigating alternatives, technologies, and present these for architectural reviews.

- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, similar technical field of study or equivalent practical experience;

- Familiarity with working with Agile/Scrum;

- Have previous experience in .Net development (3-5 years of experience preferred);

- Must have: ASP.NET MVC, RESTful Services, ORM, HTML5, CSS

- Nice to have: GraphQL, React + NodeJs

- Have experience in developing user large scale websites, applications or knowing Sitecore Commerce is a plus.

- English: reading, writing

Tại Công Ty TNHH Eight One International Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- Salary shall be discussed during the interview

- Monthly working allowance when working at client's office

- 5 working days per week (Monday-Friday).

- Friendly, professional, and open working environment.

- Premium Health Care Insurance 24/7 for Key Person

- Happy hour and Events, Birthday, Year-End Party,

- Labor Contract, Social insurance as Labor Law

- Professional and Flexible Working Environment.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Eight One International

