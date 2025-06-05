Tuyển Backend Developer Công Ty Cổ Phần Vàng Bạc Đá quý Phú Nhuận - PNJ Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty Cổ Phần Vàng Bạc Đá quý Phú Nhuận - PNJ Pro Company
Ngày đăng tuyển: 05/06/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 05/07/2025
Công Ty Cổ Phần Vàng Bạc Đá quý Phú Nhuận - PNJ Pro Company

Backend Developer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Backend Developer Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Vàng Bạc Đá quý Phú Nhuận - PNJ Pro Company

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Trưởng nhóm
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 170E Phan Đăng Lưu, Phú Nhuận, Quận Phú Nhuận

Mô Tả Công Việc Backend Developer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Develop and maintain high-performance backend systems and APIs using modern technologies such as serverless architectures, microservices, and containerization.
Design and implement server-side logic, database schemas, and integrations with third-party services to support scalable and efficient applications.
Deploy, monitor, and optimize backend services on AWS cloud infrastructure, ensuring high availability, performance, and cost-efficiency.
Collaborate closely with front-end engineers, DevOps, and product owners to deliver seamless, scalable solutions and align with business goals.
Ensure adherence to best practices in coding, security, performance, and scalability, including secure coding practices and data encryption.
Participate in technical discussions, code reviews, and agile development activities to foster continuous improvement and knowledge sharing.
Troubleshoot and resolve issues in production and development environments promptly and effectively to minimize downtime.
Stay current with emerging backend technologies and trends, such as AI integration, edge computing, and new programming languages, to drive innovation.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor\'s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field.
At least 3 years of experience as a Software Engineer, with a focus on Data Engineering or Cloud Computing.
At least 3 years of experience as a Software Engineer,
Proficient in programming languages such as Python and Node.js.
Hands-on experience with AWS services including but not limited to: Amazon S3, DynamoDB, Lambda, Glue, Kinesis, SQS, Serverless Stack, Cloud Observation Tools, Step Functions, RDS, and Data Lake.
Solid understanding of ETL processes and database design.
Experience with serverless architecture and managed services to ensure high availability and fault tolerance.
Strong knowledge of cloud security best practices, including IAM policies, VPC endpoints, and data encryption.
Familiarity with CI/CD pipelines and proficient in Infrastructure as Code (IaC) tools such as AWS CDK or Terraform.
Excellent problem-solving skills and attention to detail.
Strong communication and collaboration skills.
Ability to design and troubleshoot distributed systems.
Experience with Customer Data Platforms (CDPs) or similar technologies.
AWS certifications (e.g., AWS Certified Solutions Architect, AWS Certified Data Analytics – Specialty).

Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Vàng Bạc Đá quý Phú Nhuận - PNJ Pro Company Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Attractive salary, commensurate with capacity.
13th month salary bonus, achievement bonus: 14-15 months, monthly/quarterly/yearly business bonus, Tet holiday bonus.
Rice allowance and other allowances (according to the nature of the job)
Annual health check-ups
Social insurance; 24/24 accident insurance
Leave regime for employees from 12-14 days/year
Training and career development programs.
Professional working environment.
Collective activities: Team Building, Family Festival, Arts, Sports Club, Vacation...
Community activities: Gifts on the occasion of 8/3, 20/10, International Children\'s Day 1/6, Mid-Autumn Festival.....

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Vàng Bạc Đá quý Phú Nhuận - PNJ Pro Company

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty Cổ Phần Vàng Bạc Đá quý Phú Nhuận - PNJ Pro Company

Công Ty Cổ Phần Vàng Bạc Đá quý Phú Nhuận - PNJ Pro Company

Quy mô: Trên 1000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 170E Phan Đăng Lưu, Phường 3, Phú Nhuận, Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

