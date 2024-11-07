Tuyển Customer Service thu nhập 13 - 17 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Tại CÔNG TY TNHH VẬN TẢI KART (VIỆT NAM)
- Hà Nội: Tầng 3, 36 Mạc Đĩnh Chi, P. Đakao, Quận 1
Mô Tả Công Việc Với Mức Lương 13 - 17 Triệu
Direct communicate with Customers to receive inquiries for transportation & customs
Direct communicate with relevant parties for requested information to prepare documentation for transportation and custom inquiries
Input data accuracy and well update in system
Complete all necessary records and reports in a timely and accurate.
Supervise and coordinate unloading of inbound/outbound shipments
Prepare related documents for the shipment/order.
Verify required inbound/outbound paperwork with drivers, ensuring that all products are properly counted.
Ensure that the work schedules are correctly implemented and that jobs are effectively assigned and properly completed.
Maintain good relationship with customers and subcontractors
Respond to customer’s emails and escalations for activities in a timely manner
Conduct operation in line with SOPs, work instructions
Comply with the safety environment policy and company regulations.
Maintain teamwork, productive working environment
Send invoices and shipments documents to request payment from customers
Strictly follow safety policies and client’s requirements and regulations
Với Mức Lương 13 - 17 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Good at Cambodian and Chinese.
Have experience at the same position and in Logistics company.
Proficiency in computer software like MS Office, typing;
Good interpersonal and negotiation skills;
Customer oriented mindset, clear pronunciation, efficient and "can do" attitude, good team player
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH VẬN TẢI KART (VIỆT NAM) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Social insurance contribution is 75-80% of salary.
Benefits for holidays, Tet, birthdays, annual health check-ups, ETC., in accordance with legal regulations.
Opportunities for learning and career advancement.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH VẬN TẢI KART (VIỆT NAM)
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI