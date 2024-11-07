Tuyển Customer Service thu nhập 13 - 17 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội

Mức lương 13 - 17 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 2 người Kinh nghiệm 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Tầng 3, 36 Mạc Đĩnh Chi, P. Đakao, Quận 1

Mô Tả Công Việc Với Mức Lương 13 - 17 Triệu

Direct communicate with Customers to receive inquiries for transportation & customs

Direct communicate with relevant parties for requested information to prepare documentation for transportation and custom inquiries

Input data accuracy and well update in system

Complete all necessary records and reports in a timely and accurate.

Supervise and coordinate unloading of inbound/outbound shipments

Prepare related documents for the shipment/order.

Verify required inbound/outbound paperwork with drivers, ensuring that all products are properly counted.

Ensure that the work schedules are correctly implemented and that jobs are effectively assigned and properly completed.

Maintain good relationship with customers and subcontractors

Respond to customer’s emails and escalations for activities in a timely manner

Conduct operation in line with SOPs, work instructions

Comply with the safety environment policy and company regulations.

Maintain teamwork, productive working environment

Send invoices and shipments documents to request payment from customers

Strictly follow safety policies and client’s requirements and regulations

Với Mức Lương 13 - 17 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Graduated with major in Economics, Logistics, Foreign trade,...

Good at Cambodian and Chinese.

Have experience at the same position and in Logistics company.

Proficiency in computer software like MS Office, typing;

Good interpersonal and negotiation skills;

Customer oriented mindset, clear pronunciation, efficient and "can do" attitude, good team player

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH VẬN TẢI KART (VIỆT NAM) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary ranges from 13-17 million VND/month, negotiable.

Social insurance contribution is 75-80% of salary.

Benefits for holidays, Tet, birthdays, annual health check-ups, ETC., in accordance with legal regulations.

Opportunities for learning and career advancement.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH VẬN TẢI KART (VIỆT NAM)

