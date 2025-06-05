Tuyển Solution Architect VĂN PHÒNG KOTRA, ĐẠI SỨ QUÁN HÀN QUỐC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 5 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

MEGAZONE Vietnam is seeking an experienced Cloud Solution Architect specializing in cloud computing solutions. This role is pivotal in delivering technical designs and innovative solutions to our customers in Vietnam, driving the adoption of cloud technologies. As a senior member of the team, you will play a crucial role in shaping and executing technical strategies within a dynamic and rapidly growing business environment.

In this role, you will take ownership of technical engagements and project success, defining robust implementation architectures, crafting responses to RFPs, and building deep expertise in cloud offerings and technologies. You will collaborate closely with offshore teams at MEGAZONE CLOUD and external partners, serving as a subject matter expert for regional customers. Additionally, proactive participation in pilot projects and the development of technical solution demos will be encouraged. This position reports to the Head of Vietnam Business.

What You Will Do:

Present complex solutions and integrations clearly and persuasively

Collaborate closely with local sales colleagues to develop business opportunities and achieve shared objectives

Design and propose solutions that effectively address client needs, demonstrating the business benefits of cloud services

Act as a key liaison between sales and offshore delivery teams, ensuring seamless project execution and successful outcomes

Provide technical enablement and updates to the country sales team

Serve as a technical ambassador for the region within the global shared service operation

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

5+ years of enterprise-level experience in AWS, with a focus on pre-sales and technical consulting in B2B environments

Extensive hands-on experience in developing and operating AWS cloud infrastructures

Ability to articulate complex technical topics to both technical and business audiences

Flexible to adjust working hours (e.g., 8:30 AM – 5:30 PM or 1:00 PM – 9:00 PM as needed)

Strong foundational knowledge in areas such as CI/CD, Kubernetes, Databases, and AWS Management

Effective collaborator across internal teams and external stakeholders

BS degree in Computer Science or equivalent practical experience

Preferred Qualifications:

Advanced knowledge of cloud computing concepts and services, particularly AWS

Proven experience in architecting, designing, and migrating workloads to public cloud environments

Cloud certifications (e.g., AWS Solutions Architect Associate) strongly preferred

Self-starter accustomed to working in a fast-paced, collaborative team environment

Proficient technical communication skills in English and Korean

Tại VĂN PHÒNG KOTRA, ĐẠI SỨ QUÁN HÀN QUỐC Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

The attractive salary (Negotiation)

2-month probation period with 100% salary.

Full salary insurance coverage after the probation period.

Participation in the PVI health insurance package, and annual health check-ups.

13th-month salary, birthday bonus, New Year bonus, Mid-Autumn Festival gifts, March 8th and October 20th gifts, etc.

Performance evaluation and regular salary increases.

Welfare for personal events, childbirth, and other benefits as per labor regulations and company welfare policies.

Dynamic and youthful work environment conducive to personal growth and development.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại VĂN PHÒNG KOTRA, ĐẠI SỨ QUÁN HÀN QUỐC

