Tuyển Solution Architect VĂN PHÒNG KOTRA, ĐẠI SỨ QUÁN HÀN QUỐC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

VĂN PHÒNG KOTRA, ĐẠI SỨ QUÁN HÀN QUỐC
Ngày đăng tuyển: 05/06/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 05/07/2025
VĂN PHÒNG KOTRA, ĐẠI SỨ QUÁN HÀN QUỐC

Solution Architect

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Solution Architect Tại VĂN PHÒNG KOTRA, ĐẠI SỨ QUÁN HÀN QUỐC

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
5 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: 27th Floor, East Tower, Lotte Center Hanoi, 54 Lieu Giai, Ba Đình, Quận Ba Đình

Mô Tả Công Việc Solution Architect Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

MEGAZONE Vietnam is seeking an experienced Cloud Solution Architect specializing in cloud computing solutions. This role is pivotal in delivering technical designs and innovative solutions to our customers in Vietnam, driving the adoption of cloud technologies. As a senior member of the team, you will play a crucial role in shaping and executing technical strategies within a dynamic and rapidly growing business environment.
In this role, you will take ownership of technical engagements and project success, defining robust implementation architectures, crafting responses to RFPs, and building deep expertise in cloud offerings and technologies. You will collaborate closely with offshore teams at MEGAZONE CLOUD and external partners, serving as a subject matter expert for regional customers. Additionally, proactive participation in pilot projects and the development of technical solution demos will be encouraged. This position reports to the Head of Vietnam Business.
What You Will Do:
Present complex solutions and integrations clearly and persuasively
Collaborate closely with local sales colleagues to develop business opportunities and achieve shared objectives
Design and propose solutions that effectively address client needs, demonstrating the business benefits of cloud services
Act as a key liaison between sales and offshore delivery teams, ensuring seamless project execution and successful outcomes
Provide technical enablement and updates to the country sales team
Serve as a technical ambassador for the region within the global shared service operation

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

5+ years of enterprise-level experience in AWS, with a focus on pre-sales and technical consulting in B2B environments
Extensive hands-on experience in developing and operating AWS cloud infrastructures
Ability to articulate complex technical topics to both technical and business audiences
Flexible to adjust working hours (e.g., 8:30 AM – 5:30 PM or 1:00 PM – 9:00 PM as needed)
Strong foundational knowledge in areas such as CI/CD, Kubernetes, Databases, and AWS Management
Effective collaborator across internal teams and external stakeholders
BS degree in Computer Science or equivalent practical experience
Preferred Qualifications:
Advanced knowledge of cloud computing concepts and services, particularly AWS
Proven experience in architecting, designing, and migrating workloads to public cloud environments
Cloud certifications (e.g., AWS Solutions Architect Associate) strongly preferred
Self-starter accustomed to working in a fast-paced, collaborative team environment
Proficient technical communication skills in English and Korean

Tại VĂN PHÒNG KOTRA, ĐẠI SỨ QUÁN HÀN QUỐC Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

The attractive salary (Negotiation)
2-month probation period with 100% salary.
Full salary insurance coverage after the probation period.
Participation in the PVI health insurance package, and annual health check-ups.
13th-month salary, birthday bonus, New Year bonus, Mid-Autumn Festival gifts, March 8th and October 20th gifts, etc.
Performance evaluation and regular salary increases.
Welfare for personal events, childbirth, and other benefits as per labor regulations and company welfare policies.
Dynamic and youthful work environment conducive to personal growth and development.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại VĂN PHÒNG KOTRA, ĐẠI SỨ QUÁN HÀN QUỐC

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

VĂN PHÒNG KOTRA, ĐẠI SỨ QUÁN HÀN QUỐC

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 20, tòa nhà Charmvit, số 117 Trần Duy Hưng - - Quận Cầu Giấy - Hà Nội.

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

