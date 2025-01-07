Tuyển Designer Source Architecture, Inc. làm việc tại Quốc tế thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Designer Tại Source Architecture, Inc.
Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc
- Quốc tế: 6101 Ball Road, Cypress, CA, USA
Mô Tả Công Việc Designer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
We are looking for Architectural Designers who will work as a freelancer.
The following skills are mandatory.
- Revit
- Auto Cad
- Good language skill in English
- College degree in Architecture
There would be an advantage to the one of an experience of studying abroad or working with foreign companies before.
For the company information, please visit the web-site.
source-architecture.com
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Source Architecture, Inc. Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Thưởng
year end bonus
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Source Architecture, Inc.
