Tuyển Designer Source Architecture, Inc. làm việc tại Quốc tế thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Source Architecture, Inc.
Ngày đăng tuyển: 07/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 21/02/2025
Source Architecture, Inc.

Designer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Designer Tại Source Architecture, Inc.

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Quốc tế: 6101 Ball Road, Cypress, CA, USA

Mô Tả Công Việc Designer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

We are looking for Architectural Designers who will work as a freelancer.
The following skills are mandatory.
- Revit
- Auto Cad
- Good language skill in English
- College degree in Architecture
There would be an advantage to the one of an experience of studying abroad or working with foreign companies before.
For the company information, please visit the web-site.
source-architecture.com

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Source Architecture, Inc. Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Thưởng
year end bonus

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Source Architecture, Inc.

Ứng tuyển ngay
Liên Hệ Công Ty

Source Architecture, Inc.

Source Architecture, Inc.

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 6101 Ball Road, Cypress, CA 90630

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

