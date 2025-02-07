Tuyển Digital Marketing MSC Vietnam Company Limited làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Summary Position:

- The Chinese Sales Executive is responsible for incoming sales inquiries, providing exceptional customer service, and converting sales leads into satisfied customers.

- This role involves understanding customer needs, offering suitable shipping solutions, and ensuring a seamless sales process.

Responsibilities

- Respond to export sales inquiries.

- Understand customer needs and recommend appropriate shipping solutions.

- Maintain a high level of product knowledge to effectively address customer questions and concerns.

- Coordinate closely with POLs to push for more import volumes.

- Follow up with potential sales leads to nurture relationships and close sales.

- Achieve and exceed target lifting goals through telemarketing and daily sales visits.

- Maintain accurate records of customer interactions and sales activities in the CRM system.

- Collaborate with the sales team to develop and implement effective sales plans.

- Update the market situation to Sales Team Leader / Manager to identify trends, and potential opportunities.

- Attend regular sales meetings to align with team goals and objectives.