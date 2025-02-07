Tuyển Digital Marketing MSC Vietnam Company Limited làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại MSC Vietnam Company Limited
- Hà Nội: Lầu 17, Coninco Tower, Số 4 Tôn Thất Tùng, Phường Trung Tự, Quận Đống Đa, TP.Hà Nội, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Summary Position:
- The Chinese Sales Executive is responsible for incoming sales inquiries, providing exceptional customer service, and converting sales leads into satisfied customers.
- This role involves understanding customer needs, offering suitable shipping solutions, and ensuring a seamless sales process.
Responsibilities
- Respond to export sales inquiries.
- Understand customer needs and recommend appropriate shipping solutions.
- Maintain a high level of product knowledge to effectively address customer questions and concerns.
- Coordinate closely with POLs to push for more import volumes.
- Follow up with potential sales leads to nurture relationships and close sales.
- Achieve and exceed target lifting goals through telemarketing and daily sales visits.
- Maintain accurate records of customer interactions and sales activities in the CRM system.
- Collaborate with the sales team to develop and implement effective sales plans.
- Update the market situation to Sales Team Leader / Manager to identify trends, and potential opportunities.
- Attend regular sales meetings to align with team goals and objectives.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại MSC Vietnam Company Limited Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại MSC Vietnam Company Limited
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI