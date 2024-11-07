Tuyển IT phần mềm Nichietsu làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 35 - 55 Triệu

Tuyển IT phần mềm Nichietsu làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 35 - 55 Triệu

Nichietsu
Ngày đăng tuyển: 07/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 06/01/2025
Nichietsu

IT phần mềm

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng IT phần mềm Tại Nichietsu

Mức lương
35 - 55 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
2 người
Kinh nghiệm
5 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc IT phần mềm Với Mức Lương 35 - 55 Triệu

Design, develop and enhance custom responsive web apps that meet business requirements using .NET
Independently research technical solutions and product functionality.
Promote, and maintain development standards and best practices; participate in code reviews on a regular basis.
Assist both development and test teams in activities with acceptance testing and troubleshooting.
Proactively seek opportunities to implement improvements in personal and team processes.
Communicating task estimates and progress and identifying potential problems.
Documenting user stories, technical requirements.
Work with like-minded folk, get things done, and celebrate success.

Với Mức Lương 35 - 55 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

At least 5 years of hands-on experience with .NET
Experience with front-end frameworks (ReactJS, Angular)
Strong understanding of Web API, and Object Oriented Programming (OOP) concepts.
Proficient with SQL Serve, PostgreSQL: optimize stored procedure, migration etc.
Proficient with a wide variety of unit testing, integration testing
Experience with JavaScript, CSS3 and HTML5.
Familiarity with open source tools & frameworks i.e. Git, entity framework.
The ability of demonstrated, hands-on development experience within an Agile environment.
Understand Test Driven Development (TDD).

Tại Nichietsu Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive Salary;
Successful candidates will be able to sign a labor contract immediately, no need to go through a probationary period;
Monthly working allowances (for onsite job);
Salary shall be discussed during the interview;
5 working days per week (Monday-Friday);
Friendly, professional and open working environment;
Premium Heath Care Insurance 24/7 for Key Person;
Happy hour and Events, Birthday, Year End Party;
Labor Contract, Social insurance as Labor Law.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Nichietsu

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Nichietsu

Nichietsu

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Nichietsu Building, 68-70 Nguyen Ngoc Phuong street, ward 19, Binh Thanh District, Ho Chi Minh City

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

