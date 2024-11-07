Tuyển IT phần mềm Nichietsu làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 35 - 55 Triệu

Mức lương 35 - 55 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 2 người Kinh nghiệm 5 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc

Design, develop and enhance custom responsive web apps that meet business requirements using .NET

Independently research technical solutions and product functionality.

Promote, and maintain development standards and best practices; participate in code reviews on a regular basis.

Assist both development and test teams in activities with acceptance testing and troubleshooting.

Proactively seek opportunities to implement improvements in personal and team processes.

Communicating task estimates and progress and identifying potential problems.

Documenting user stories, technical requirements.

Work with like-minded folk, get things done, and celebrate success.

Yêu Cầu Công Việc

At least 5 years of hands-on experience with .NET

Experience with front-end frameworks (ReactJS, Angular)

Strong understanding of Web API, and Object Oriented Programming (OOP) concepts.

Proficient with SQL Serve, PostgreSQL: optimize stored procedure, migration etc.

Proficient with a wide variety of unit testing, integration testing

Experience with JavaScript, CSS3 and HTML5.

Familiarity with open source tools & frameworks i.e. Git, entity framework.

The ability of demonstrated, hands-on development experience within an Agile environment.

Understand Test Driven Development (TDD).

Quyền Lợi

Competitive Salary;

Successful candidates will be able to sign a labor contract immediately, no need to go through a probationary period;

Monthly working allowances (for onsite job);

Salary shall be discussed during the interview;

5 working days per week (Monday-Friday);

Friendly, professional and open working environment;

Premium Heath Care Insurance 24/7 for Key Person;

Happy hour and Events, Birthday, Year End Party;

Labor Contract, Social insurance as Labor Law.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển

