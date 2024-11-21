Tuyển Hành chính CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BAO BÌ TÂN TIẾN Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BAO BÌ TÂN TIẾN Pro Company
Ngày đăng tuyển: 21/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 18/12/2024
Hành chính

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Hành chính Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BAO BÌ TÂN TIẾN Pro Company

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
1 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Lô II, Cụm 4, Đường CN13, Khu Công nghiệp Tân Bình, Phường Tây Thạnh, Tân Phú

Mô Tả Công Việc Hành chính Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Providing day-to-day administrative services to ensure the G.D’s work goes smoothly and maintaining the office in well-supplied and good condition.
Sorting and handling incoming mails, correspondences, phone calls, inquiries, visits... Responding on the G.D’s behalf if appropriate.
Organizing and maintaining the G.D’s schedule, making necessary logistic arrangements (car, hotel, flights, visa...) to ensure that the G.D is well-prepared at all times
Screening documents submitted to the G.D’s office, cross-checking if necessary, ensuring their compliance to Company’s guideline before sending to G.D for final approval.
Acting as the G.D’s communication point, transferring the G.D’s messages to relating stakeholders with accuracy and following up on the progress.
Working with relating departments to complete tasks and solve problems upon the G.D’s requests.
Providing translation and interpretation support to the G.D in day-to-day work.
Making reports, presentations, speeches, messages... in a professional manner on the G.D’s behalf.
Partnering with Admin-HR department to support activities in the company.
Taking charge of projects assigned by the G.D

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

BA in language, secretary, business... or relating fields.
Minimum 01 years of working experience in similar role.
Fluent English or Korean.
Proficient in Computing Skill (Word, Powerpoint, Excel...)

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BAO BÌ TÂN TIẾN Pro Company Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Free lunch at company’s canteen & milk allowances per month.
Holidays (30/4, 2/9...) will be taken the day-off and get money bonus, KPIs performance bonus, 13th month salary bonus according to the Company’s business operation
Social insurance, health insurance, unemployment insurance as regulated by the law
Medical & 24/24 personal accident insurance
Participate in Team building and internal activities organized by the company.
Many employee engagement activities: company’s soccer tournament, birthday, year-end party, gifts for children on Children day & Mid-Autumn festival, Tet gift, International Woman day gift, and many activities from the Labor Union and the Youth Organization

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BAO BÌ TÂN TIẾN Pro Company

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BAO BÌ TÂN TIẾN Pro Company

Quy mô: 500 - 1000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Lô II, Cụm 4, Đường CN13, Khu Công nghiệp Tân Bình, Phường Tây Thạnh, Quận Tân Phú, TP HCM

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

