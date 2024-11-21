Tuyển Hành chính CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BAO BÌ TÂN TIẾN Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Lô II, Cụm 4, Đường CN13, Khu Công nghiệp Tân Bình, Phường Tây Thạnh, Tân Phú

Mô Tả Công Việc Hành chính Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Providing day-to-day administrative services to ensure the G.D’s work goes smoothly and maintaining the office in well-supplied and good condition.

Sorting and handling incoming mails, correspondences, phone calls, inquiries, visits... Responding on the G.D’s behalf if appropriate.

Organizing and maintaining the G.D’s schedule, making necessary logistic arrangements (car, hotel, flights, visa...) to ensure that the G.D is well-prepared at all times

Screening documents submitted to the G.D’s office, cross-checking if necessary, ensuring their compliance to Company’s guideline before sending to G.D for final approval.

Acting as the G.D’s communication point, transferring the G.D’s messages to relating stakeholders with accuracy and following up on the progress.

Working with relating departments to complete tasks and solve problems upon the G.D’s requests.

Providing translation and interpretation support to the G.D in day-to-day work.

Making reports, presentations, speeches, messages... in a professional manner on the G.D’s behalf.

Partnering with Admin-HR department to support activities in the company.

Taking charge of projects assigned by the G.D

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

BA in language, secretary, business... or relating fields.

Minimum 01 years of working experience in similar role.

Fluent English or Korean.

Proficient in Computing Skill (Word, Powerpoint, Excel...)

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BAO BÌ TÂN TIẾN Pro Company Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Free lunch at company’s canteen & milk allowances per month.

Holidays (30/4, 2/9...) will be taken the day-off and get money bonus, KPIs performance bonus, 13th month salary bonus according to the Company’s business operation

Social insurance, health insurance, unemployment insurance as regulated by the law

Medical & 24/24 personal accident insurance

Participate in Team building and internal activities organized by the company.

Many employee engagement activities: company’s soccer tournament, birthday, year-end party, gifts for children on Children day & Mid-Autumn festival, Tet gift, International Woman day gift, and many activities from the Labor Union and the Youth Organization

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BAO BÌ TÂN TIẾN Pro Company

