Tuyển Lập trình Front-End Fountain Head Co Ltd., làm việc tại Quốc tế thu nhập 2,000 - 3,000 USD

Fountain Head Co Ltd.,
Ngày đăng tuyển: 27/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 28/02/2025
Fountain Head Co Ltd.,

Lập trình Front-End

Mức lương
2,000 - 3,000 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Quốc tế: Bangkok, Thái Lan

Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình Front-End Với Mức Lương 2,000 - 3,000 USD

Responsibilities:
Application Development: Design, develop, and maintain robust web applications aligned with business objectives.
System Architecture: Construct high-performance system architectures and optimize code for scalability and efficiency.
Quality Assurance: Implement comprehensive unit and integration testing strategies to ensure application reliability and performance.
Collaboration: Partner with product teams to translate user requirements into scalable, user-friendly solutions.
Incident Resolution: Contribute to post-mortem analyses and incident management processes to enhance system reliability.
Additional Duties: Perform other duties as assigned.

Với Mức Lương 2,000 - 3,000 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Requirements:

Tại Fountain Head Co Ltd., Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Khác
Bonus, Healt Insurance, , Paid Leave, housing, Team Bonding etc.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Fountain Head Co Ltd.,

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Village 3, District 3, Sihanoukville, Sihanouk Province, Cambodia

