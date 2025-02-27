Tuyển Lập trình Front-End Fountain Head Co Ltd., làm việc tại Quốc tế thu nhập 2,000 - 3,000 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Lập trình Front-End Tại Fountain Head Co Ltd.,
- Quốc tế: Bangkok, Thái Lan
Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình Front-End Với Mức Lương 2,000 - 3,000 USD
Responsibilities:
Application Development: Design, develop, and maintain robust web applications aligned with business objectives.
System Architecture: Construct high-performance system architectures and optimize code for scalability and efficiency.
Quality Assurance: Implement comprehensive unit and integration testing strategies to ensure application reliability and performance.
Collaboration: Partner with product teams to translate user requirements into scalable, user-friendly solutions.
Incident Resolution: Contribute to post-mortem analyses and incident management processes to enhance system reliability.
Additional Duties: Perform other duties as assigned.
Với Mức Lương 2,000 - 3,000 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Fountain Head Co Ltd., Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Bonus, Healt Insurance, , Paid Leave, housing, Team Bonding etc.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Fountain Head Co Ltd.,
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
