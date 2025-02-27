Tuyển Lập trình Front-End Fountain Head Co Ltd., làm việc tại Quốc tế thu nhập 2,000 - 3,000 USD

Responsibilities:

Application Development: Design, develop, and maintain robust web applications aligned with business objectives.

System Architecture: Construct high-performance system architectures and optimize code for scalability and efficiency.

Quality Assurance: Implement comprehensive unit and integration testing strategies to ensure application reliability and performance.

Collaboration: Partner with product teams to translate user requirements into scalable, user-friendly solutions.

Incident Resolution: Contribute to post-mortem analyses and incident management processes to enhance system reliability.

Additional Duties: Perform other duties as assigned.