Tuyển Lập trình Front-End Navigos Search's Client làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Key Responsibilities

1. Sales and Revenue Generation

• Deliver on sales targets as outlined in the Boutique’s strategy, ensuring alignment with turnover goals.

• Comply with established discount policies and pricing standards.

• Consistently achieve KPIs defined by the Boutique Manager, contributing to overall boutique success.

2. Customer Experience and Engagement

• Deliver a warm, tailored, and premium customer experience across all touchpoints, including in-store, digital platforms, phone, and events.

• Adapt your communication and service style to meet diverse customer preferences while maintaining Maison standards.

• Drive satisfaction through expert product knowledge, persuasive advising, and seamless transaction execution.

3. Relationship Building

• Actively identify, engage, and nurture relationships with new and existing clients locally and internationally.

• Expand the client database by leveraging innovative approaches and personalized outreach.

• Collaborate on strategies to enhance client engagement through direct communication, digital tools, and other creative initiatives.