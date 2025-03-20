Tuyển Lập trình Front-End Misumi Vietnam Co., Ltd làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập 700 - 12 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Lập trình Front-End Tại Misumi Vietnam Co., Ltd
- Bắc Ninh: Lot 15, TS11 road, Tien Son IZ, Tien Du, Bac Ninh, Thành phố Bắc Ninh
Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình Front-End Với Mức Lương 700 - 12 USD
We are looking for the candidates who will be responsible for the following activities:
• Develop, maintain, and upgrade web applications using Java, Spring Framework, Hibernate, and related technologies.
• Design and develop RESTful APIs for system integration.
• Work with databases such as MySQL, PostgreSQL, or SQL for data storage and queries.
• Implement new features and troubleshoot existing web applications.
• Build scalable and high-performance web applications.
• Integrate third-party services and APIs into web applications.
• Collaborate with other teams to understand and implement user requirements.
• Ensure secure, maintainable, and well-documented application development.
• Perform testing, write technical documentation, and support product releases.
• Other duties as assigned.
Với Mức Lương 700 - 12 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• Knowledge for Java programming.
• Proficiency in Java, Spring (Spring Boot, Spring MVC, Spring Security), Hibernate, and JPA.
Tại Misumi Vietnam Co., Ltd Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Misumi Vietnam Co., Ltd
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI