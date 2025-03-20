Tuyển Lập trình Front-End Misumi Vietnam Co., Ltd làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập 700 - 12 USD

We are looking for the candidates who will be responsible for the following activities:

• Develop, maintain, and upgrade web applications using Java, Spring Framework, Hibernate, and related technologies.

• Design and develop RESTful APIs for system integration.

• Work with databases such as MySQL, PostgreSQL, or SQL for data storage and queries.

• Implement new features and troubleshoot existing web applications.

• Build scalable and high-performance web applications.

• Integrate third-party services and APIs into web applications.

• Collaborate with other teams to understand and implement user requirements.

• Ensure secure, maintainable, and well-documented application development.

• Perform testing, write technical documentation, and support product releases.

• Other duties as assigned.