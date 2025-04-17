Tuyển Lập trình Front-End CÔNG TY TNHH PATI GROUP AGENCY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 13 - 23 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Lập trình Front-End Tại CÔNG TY TNHH PATI GROUP AGENCY
- Hồ Chí Minh: 18A Street Number 38, An Khanh Ward, Thu Duc (District 2), Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình Front-End Với Mức Lương 13 - 23 Triệu
Job summary
As our Front End Developer, you will be a pivotal contributor to the success of our Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) e-commerce business by ensuring the performance, scalability, and innovation of our Shopify platform.
Your primary objective will be to develop and optimize eCommerce solutions that drive seamless user experiences, support the company’s ambitious revenue targets of $25M by 2025 in all channels including but not limited to Shopify, Amazon, and TikTok Shop. In this role, you will collaborate with cross-functional teams, resolve technical challenges, enhance Shopify functionality to strengthen the technical foundation of our eCommerce operations.
Essential Roles and Responsibilities:
• Develop and maintain eCommerce sites on the Shopify platform, including custom themes, Liquid programming, and third-party app integration.
• Lead the development and delivery of technical projects (CRO)LTV/ Business Development), including managing internal and external teams and conducting A/B testing to optimize performance.
• Ensure website optimization, speed, and security, and explore third-partexpand functionality.
• Research and evaluate new technologies (AI + Automation) to enhance our products and processes/SOPs, contributing to internal ecommerce-related projects.
Với Mức Lương 13 - 23 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH PATI GROUP AGENCY Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH PATI GROUP AGENCY
