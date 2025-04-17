Tuyển Lập trình Front-End CÔNG TY TNHH PATI GROUP AGENCY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 13 - 23 Triệu

Job summary

As our Front End Developer, you will be a pivotal contributor to the success of our Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) e-commerce business by ensuring the performance, scalability, and innovation of our Shopify platform.

ensuring the performance, scalability, and innovation of our Shopify platform

Your primary objective will be to develop and optimize eCommerce solutions that drive seamless user experiences, support the company’s ambitious revenue targets of $25M by 2025 in all channels including but not limited to Shopify, Amazon, and TikTok Shop. In this role, you will collaborate with cross-functional teams, resolve technical challenges, enhance Shopify functionality to strengthen the technical foundation of our eCommerce operations.

develop and optimize eCommerce solutions

drive seamless user experiences

Shopify, Amazon, and TikTok Shop

collaborate with cross-functional teams

resolve technical challenges

enhance Shopify functionality

Essential Roles and Responsibilities:

• Develop and maintain eCommerce sites on the Shopify platform, including custom themes, Liquid programming, and third-party app integration.

Develop and maintain eCommerce sites

Shopify platform

third-party app integration

• Lead the development and delivery of technical projects (CRO)LTV/ Business Development), including managing internal and external teams and conducting A/B testing to optimize performance.

Lead the development and delivery of technical projects

• Ensure website optimization, speed, and security, and explore third-partexpand functionality.

Ensure website optimization

• Research and evaluate new technologies (AI + Automation) to enhance our products and processes/SOPs, contributing to internal ecommerce-related projects.

Research and evaluate new technologies