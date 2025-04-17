Tuyển Lập trình Front-End CÔNG TY TNHH PATI GROUP AGENCY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 13 - 23 Triệu

Tuyển Lập trình Front-End CÔNG TY TNHH PATI GROUP AGENCY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 13 - 23 Triệu

CÔNG TY TNHH PATI GROUP AGENCY
Ngày đăng tuyển: 17/04/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 24/05/2025
CÔNG TY TNHH PATI GROUP AGENCY

Lập trình Front-End

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Lập trình Front-End Tại CÔNG TY TNHH PATI GROUP AGENCY

Mức lương
13 - 23 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 18A Street Number 38, An Khanh Ward, Thu Duc (District 2), Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình Front-End Với Mức Lương 13 - 23 Triệu

Job summary
As our Front End Developer, you will be a pivotal contributor to the success of our Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) e-commerce business by ensuring the performance, scalability, and innovation of our Shopify platform.
ensuring the performance, scalability, and innovation of our Shopify platform
Your primary objective will be to develop and optimize eCommerce solutions that drive seamless user experiences, support the company’s ambitious revenue targets of $25M by 2025 in all channels including but not limited to Shopify, Amazon, and TikTok Shop. In this role, you will collaborate with cross-functional teams, resolve technical challenges, enhance Shopify functionality to strengthen the technical foundation of our eCommerce operations.
develop and optimize eCommerce solutions
drive seamless user experiences
Shopify, Amazon, and TikTok Shop
collaborate with cross-functional teams
resolve technical challenges
enhance Shopify functionality
Essential Roles and Responsibilities:
• Develop and maintain eCommerce sites on the Shopify platform, including custom themes, Liquid programming, and third-party app integration.
Develop and maintain eCommerce sites
Shopify platform
third-party app integration
• Lead the development and delivery of technical projects (CRO)LTV/ Business Development), including managing internal and external teams and conducting A/B testing to optimize performance.
Lead the development and delivery of technical projects
• Ensure website optimization, speed, and security, and explore third-partexpand functionality.
Ensure website optimization
• Research and evaluate new technologies (AI + Automation) to enhance our products and processes/SOPs, contributing to internal ecommerce-related projects.
Research and evaluate new technologies

Với Mức Lương 13 - 23 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH PATI GROUP AGENCY Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH PATI GROUP AGENCY

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH PATI GROUP AGENCY

CÔNG TY TNHH PATI GROUP AGENCY

Quy mô: 10 - 24 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 152 Điện Biên Phủ, phường 25, quận Bình Thạnh, tp.HCMb

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-lap-trinh-front-end-thu-nhap-13tr-23tr-thang-tai-ho-chi-minh-job352789
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm CJ CGV Vietnam
Tuyển Lập trình Front-End CJ CGV Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CJ CGV Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 12/06/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm TRUNG TÂM TÍNH CƯỚC VÀ THANH KHOẢN MOBIFONE - CHI NHÁNH TỔNG CÔNG TY VIỄN THÔNG MOBIFONE Pro Company
Tuyển Lập trình Front-End TRUNG TÂM TÍNH CƯỚC VÀ THANH KHOẢN MOBIFONE - CHI NHÁNH TỔNG CÔNG TY VIỄN THÔNG MOBIFONE Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
TRUNG TÂM TÍNH CƯỚC VÀ THANH KHOẢN MOBIFONE - CHI NHÁNH TỔNG CÔNG TY VIỄN THÔNG MOBIFONE Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 15/05/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH PATI GROUP AGENCY
Tuyển Lập trình Front-End CÔNG TY TNHH PATI GROUP AGENCY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 13 - 23 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH PATI GROUP AGENCY
Hạn nộp: 24/05/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Woori Việt Nam
Tuyển Lập trình Front-End Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Woori Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Woori Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 18/04/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Navigos Search's Client
Tuyển Lập trình Front-End Navigos Search's Client làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Navigos Search's Client
Hạn nộp: 03/05/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm LR-TEK
Tuyển Lập trình Front-End LR-TEK làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
LR-TEK
Hạn nộp: 10/04/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm LR-TEK
Tuyển Lập trình Front-End LR-TEK làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
LR-TEK
Hạn nộp: 10/04/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm ILA Vietnam
Tuyển Lập trình Front-End ILA Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
ILA Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 04/04/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Misumi Vietnam Co., Ltd
Tuyển Lập trình Front-End Misumi Vietnam Co., Ltd làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập 700 - 12 USD
Misumi Vietnam Co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 19/04/2025
Bắc Ninh Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 700 - 12 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Fountain Head Co Ltd.,
Tuyển Lập trình Front-End Fountain Head Co Ltd., làm việc tại Quốc tế thu nhập 2,000 - 3,000 USD
Fountain Head Co Ltd.,
Hạn nộp: 28/02/2025
Quốc tế Đã hết hạn 2,000 - 3,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh
Tuyển Trưởng phòng chăm sóc khách hàng Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 80 - 100 Triệu
Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 80 - 100 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Kinderworld International Group
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Kinderworld International Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 450 USD
Kinderworld International Group
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 450 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam
Tuyển Customer Success Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 450 - 600 USD
Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 450 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng doanh nghiệp Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc), làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 1,000 USD
Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Tuyển Nhân viên kho CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 8.5 - 9.5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 3 - 5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Avery Dennison Vietnam
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Avery Dennison Vietnam làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 400 - 600 USD
Avery Dennison Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Long An Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 400 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm CJ CGV Vietnam
Tuyển Lập trình Front-End CJ CGV Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CJ CGV Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 12/06/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm TRUNG TÂM TÍNH CƯỚC VÀ THANH KHOẢN MOBIFONE - CHI NHÁNH TỔNG CÔNG TY VIỄN THÔNG MOBIFONE Pro Company
Tuyển Lập trình Front-End TRUNG TÂM TÍNH CƯỚC VÀ THANH KHOẢN MOBIFONE - CHI NHÁNH TỔNG CÔNG TY VIỄN THÔNG MOBIFONE Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
TRUNG TÂM TÍNH CƯỚC VÀ THANH KHOẢN MOBIFONE - CHI NHÁNH TỔNG CÔNG TY VIỄN THÔNG MOBIFONE Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 15/05/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH PATI GROUP AGENCY
Tuyển Lập trình Front-End CÔNG TY TNHH PATI GROUP AGENCY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 13 - 23 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH PATI GROUP AGENCY
Hạn nộp: 24/05/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Woori Việt Nam
Tuyển Lập trình Front-End Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Woori Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Woori Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 18/04/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Navigos Search's Client
Tuyển Lập trình Front-End Navigos Search's Client làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Navigos Search's Client
Hạn nộp: 03/05/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm LR-TEK
Tuyển Lập trình Front-End LR-TEK làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
LR-TEK
Hạn nộp: 10/04/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm LR-TEK
Tuyển Lập trình Front-End LR-TEK làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
LR-TEK
Hạn nộp: 10/04/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm ILA Vietnam
Tuyển Lập trình Front-End ILA Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
ILA Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 04/04/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Misumi Vietnam Co., Ltd
Tuyển Lập trình Front-End Misumi Vietnam Co., Ltd làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập 700 - 12 USD
Misumi Vietnam Co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 19/04/2025
Bắc Ninh Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 700 - 12 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Fountain Head Co Ltd.,
Tuyển Lập trình Front-End Fountain Head Co Ltd., làm việc tại Quốc tế thu nhập 2,000 - 3,000 USD
Fountain Head Co Ltd.,
Hạn nộp: 28/02/2025
Quốc tế Đã hết hạn 2,000 - 3,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Lập trình Front-End CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN MASAN MEATLIFE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN MASAN MEATLIFE
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình Front-End Công Ty TNHH Flex Consultancy (Vietnam) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 400 - 1,000 USD Công Ty TNHH Flex Consultancy (Vietnam)
400 - 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình Front-End CÔNG TY TNHH PANDAW VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH PANDAW VIỆT NAM
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình Front-End ILA Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận ILA Vietnam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình Front-End Công Ty TNHH Âm Nhạc Swee Lee làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Âm Nhạc Swee Lee
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình Front-End Misumi Vietnam Co., Ltd làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập 700 - 12 USD Misumi Vietnam Co., Ltd
700 - 12 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình Front-End ILA Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận ILA Vietnam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình Front-End LR-TEK làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận LR-TEK
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình Front-End LR-TEK làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận LR-TEK
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình Front-End CÔNG TY TNHH PATI GROUP AGENCY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 13 - 23 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH PATI GROUP AGENCY
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình Front-End CJ CGV Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CJ CGV Vietnam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm