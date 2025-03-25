Tuyển Social Media Liên Danh MC - Hdec - Cc1 làm việc tại Quảng Bình thu nhập 12 - 2 USD

Mức lương 12 - 2 USD Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Quảng Bình: Vĩnh Sơn, Quảng Đông, Quảng Trạch District, Quang Binh Province, Vietnam, Huyện Quang Bình

Mô Tả Công Việc Social Media Với Mức Lương 12 - 2 USD

1) Proceed the bid and manage suppliers delivery performance from Placing order to delivering material to the project sites

2) Review and evaluate supplier

3) Negotiate with suppliers about cost down

4) Vendor management and Sourcing

5) Works with subcontracted suppliers to obtain necessary documents required

6) Data processing with SAP system (key in shipment cost, verify cost, manage cargo in-out flow on system)

Với Mức Lương 12 - 2 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

1) Over 10 years of experience in Procurement of Construction company or Plant Project

2) English proficiency : Fluent

3) Strong communication and Networking abilities

4) MS OFFICE proficiency (Excel & Word) : Intermediate or Advanced

5) Preferential treatment who knows how to handle SAP programs

Tại Liên Danh MC - Hdec - Cc1 Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Liên Danh MC - Hdec - Cc1

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin