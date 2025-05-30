Tuyển Social Media Công ty TNHH Framas Korea Vina làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Social Media Tại Công ty TNHH Framas Korea Vina
- Đồng Nai: No.1 Street, Long Thanh Industrial Zone, Long Thanh District, Dong Nai Province
Mô Tả Công Việc Social Media Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
The QA Senior Staff is responsible for ensuring the quality and continuous improvement of products in charge, including managing quality issues, coordinating audits, and driving process improvements. This role also involves supporting cross-functional teams to address defects, customer complaints, and implementing corrective actions.
The QA Senior Staff
Key Responsibilities:
*Quality Monitoring & Issue Resolution:
- Follow up on quality issues and defects within assigned categories (e.g., Basketball, Tennis, and others).
- Work with the QC leader to resolve quality issues in collaboration with relevant departments.
- Address customer complaints related to the assigned items, formulating action plans for resolution when necessary.
*Documentation & Standardization:
- Create and maintain Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), quality matrices, manuals, packing instructions, and SWBs for items in charge.
- Keep detailed historical records of items, including specifications, issues, and resolutions.
- Input data into the WL system, including net/runner weight, packing method, and material weight, ensuring periodic updates.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Công ty TNHH Framas Korea Vina Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Framas Korea Vina
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
