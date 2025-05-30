Tuyển Social Media Công ty TNHH Framas Korea Vina làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Social Media Công ty TNHH Framas Korea Vina làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công ty TNHH Framas Korea Vina
Ngày đăng tuyển: 30/05/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 29/06/2025
Công ty TNHH Framas Korea Vina

Social Media

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Social Media Tại Công ty TNHH Framas Korea Vina

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Đồng Nai: No.1 Street, Long Thanh Industrial Zone, Long Thanh District, Dong Nai Province

Mô Tả Công Việc Social Media Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

The QA Senior Staff is responsible for ensuring the quality and continuous improvement of products in charge, including managing quality issues, coordinating audits, and driving process improvements. This role also involves supporting cross-functional teams to address defects, customer complaints, and implementing corrective actions.
The QA Senior Staff
Key Responsibilities:
*Quality Monitoring & Issue Resolution:
- Follow up on quality issues and defects within assigned categories (e.g., Basketball, Tennis, and others).
- Work with the QC leader to resolve quality issues in collaboration with relevant departments.
- Address customer complaints related to the assigned items, formulating action plans for resolution when necessary.
*Documentation & Standardization:
- Create and maintain Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), quality matrices, manuals, packing instructions, and SWBs for items in charge.
- Keep detailed historical records of items, including specifications, issues, and resolutions.
- Input data into the WL system, including net/runner weight, packing method, and material weight, ensuring periodic updates.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Công ty TNHH Framas Korea Vina Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Framas Korea Vina

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty TNHH Framas Korea Vina

Công ty TNHH Framas Korea Vina

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: No. 9, Street 12 Song Than Industrial Zone II Di An District / Binh Duong Province Vietnam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-social-media-thu-nhap-thuong-luong-tai-dong-nai-job360923
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Tin tức liên quan

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm My Tonic
Tuyển Social Media My Tonic làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
My Tonic
Hạn nộp: 27/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ TRUYỀN THÔNG CHÂU Á
Tuyển Social Media CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ TRUYỀN THÔNG CHÂU Á làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ TRUYỀN THÔNG CHÂU Á
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Hino Motors Vietnam, LTD.
Tuyển Social Media Hino Motors Vietnam, LTD. làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Hino Motors Vietnam, LTD.
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Navigos Search
Tuyển Social Media Navigos Search làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 900 - 11 USD
Navigos Search
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 900 - 11 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH TeenUp
Tuyển Social Media Công ty TNHH TeenUp làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 17 Triệu
Công ty TNHH TeenUp
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 17 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Yusen Logistics (Việt Nam)
Tuyển Social Media Công ty TNHH Yusen Logistics (Việt Nam) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Yusen Logistics (Việt Nam)
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH TOP TALENT
Tuyển Social Media CÔNG TY TNHH TOP TALENT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH TOP TALENT
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 20 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm A. Hartrodt Logistics (Vietnam) Co., Ltd
Tuyển Social Media A. Hartrodt Logistics (Vietnam) Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
A. Hartrodt Logistics (Vietnam) Co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 29/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Panasonic Electric Works Việt Nam
Tuyển Social Media Công Ty TNHH Panasonic Electric Works Việt Nam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Panasonic Electric Works Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 31/08/2025
Bình Dương Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Tuyển Trưởng phòng nhân sự CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Chi nhánh Công ty cổ phần công nghiệp nhựa Phú Lâm
Tuyển Nhân viên kỹ thuật Chi nhánh Công ty cổ phần công nghiệp nhựa Phú Lâm làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 9 - 11 Triệu
Chi nhánh Công ty cổ phần công nghiệp nhựa Phú Lâm
Hạn nộp: 11/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 11 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Giao Nhận Thương Mại Rồng Á Châu - ADC
Tuyển Chuyên viên đào tạo Công Ty TNHH Giao Nhận Thương Mại Rồng Á Châu - ADC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Giao Nhận Thương Mại Rồng Á Châu - ADC
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đồng Nai Bình Dương Còn 17 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công TY Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Đèo Cả
Tuyển Kế toán dự án Công TY Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Đèo Cả làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 14 - 16 Triệu
Công TY Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Đèo Cả
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Bình Dương Đồng Nai Còn 17 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Cargill Vietnam
Tuyển Chuyên viên pháp chế Cargill Vietnam làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Cargill Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 01/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 15 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP DNP HOLDING
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY CP DNP HOLDING làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 1 - 2 Triệu
CÔNG TY CP DNP HOLDING
Hạn nộp: 04/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 18 ngày để ứng tuyển 1 - 2 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VI MÔ Pro Company
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VI MÔ Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VI MÔ Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 24/09/2025
Hà Nội Hải Phòng Quảng Ninh Hải Dương Thanh Hóa Ninh Bình Nam Định Hà Nam Hưng Yên Thái Bình Bắc Ninh Bắc Giang Lạng Sơn Thái Nguyên Bắc Kạn Tuyên Quang Hà Giang Cao Bằng Vĩnh Phúc Hòa Bình Phú Thọ Lào Cai Yên Bái Sơn La Điện Biên Lai Châu Kiên Giang Cà Mau Bạc Liêu Sóc Trăng Cần Thơ An Giang Đồng Tháp Tiền Giang Long An Bến Tre Đồng Nai Hà Tĩnh Bình Phước Nghệ An Còn 8 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 30 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư Thương mại và Kỹ thuật Hòa Bình
Tuyển Kỹ sư điện Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư Thương mại và Kỹ thuật Hòa Bình làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập 14 - 20 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư Thương mại và Kỹ thuật Hòa Bình
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hưng Yên Đồng Nai Hà Nội Còn 14 ngày để ứng tuyển 14 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CƠ KHÍ NHỰA VIỆT ÚC
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng CÔNG TY TNHH CƠ KHÍ NHỰA VIỆT ÚC làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 8 - 9 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH CƠ KHÍ NHỰA VIỆT ÚC
Hạn nộp: 25/09/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 9 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 9 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam làm việc tại Vĩnh Phúc thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Vĩnh Phúc Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Tuyển Quản lý/Trưởng phòng vận hành Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV) làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Tuyển Trưởng phòng nhân sự CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm My Tonic
Tuyển Social Media My Tonic làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
My Tonic
Hạn nộp: 27/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ TRUYỀN THÔNG CHÂU Á
Tuyển Social Media CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ TRUYỀN THÔNG CHÂU Á làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ TRUYỀN THÔNG CHÂU Á
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Hino Motors Vietnam, LTD.
Tuyển Social Media Hino Motors Vietnam, LTD. làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Hino Motors Vietnam, LTD.
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Navigos Search
Tuyển Social Media Navigos Search làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 900 - 11 USD
Navigos Search
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 900 - 11 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH TeenUp
Tuyển Social Media Công ty TNHH TeenUp làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 17 Triệu
Công ty TNHH TeenUp
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 17 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Yusen Logistics (Việt Nam)
Tuyển Social Media Công ty TNHH Yusen Logistics (Việt Nam) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Yusen Logistics (Việt Nam)
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH TOP TALENT
Tuyển Social Media CÔNG TY TNHH TOP TALENT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH TOP TALENT
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 20 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm A. Hartrodt Logistics (Vietnam) Co., Ltd
Tuyển Social Media A. Hartrodt Logistics (Vietnam) Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
A. Hartrodt Logistics (Vietnam) Co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 29/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Panasonic Electric Works Việt Nam
Tuyển Social Media Công Ty TNHH Panasonic Electric Works Việt Nam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Panasonic Electric Works Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 31/08/2025
Bình Dương Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Social Media Công Ty TNHH Hwaseung VINA làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Hwaseung VINA
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Social Media POSCO VST CO., Ltd làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận POSCO VST CO., Ltd
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Social Media Saitex International Dong Nai (VN) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận Saitex International Dong Nai (VN)
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Social Media TKG Taekwang VINA làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 400 - 650 USD TKG Taekwang VINA
400 - 650 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Social Media Cty TNHH Công Nghệ Điện Tử - Nghe Nhìn Boe Việt Nam làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 500 - 1 USD Cty TNHH Công Nghệ Điện Tử - Nghe Nhìn Boe Việt Nam
500 - 1 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Social Media Công ty TNHH Framas Korea Vina làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH Framas Korea Vina
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm