Aden Services LTD Vietnam

500 - 999 nhân viên
Founded in 1997 by French Entrepreneur – Joachim Poylo, ADEN Services is a Multinational Integrated Facility Management Services Company providing one-stop solutions including Cleaning, Catering, Maintenance, Security, Energy Saving and Remote Site Management for all types of facilities: Factories, Retail, Education, Healthcare, Hospitality, R&D centers, Offices, Mining, Oil & Gas segments. ADEN Services assists clients with achieving greater efficiency in their core business by providing essential support services by creating a healthy, comfortable and safe environment. THE COMPANY’S GOAL - The main business scope of ADEN shall be the activities directly involving, cleaning and security services for buildings, companies, department stores industrial zones, hotels, schools, etc. - The Company services and servicing methods are determined to meet the international standards and to satisfy technical requirements of Indochina.

Aden Services LTD Vietnam

Tuyển Sửa chữa/Bảo trì máy công nghiệp Aden Services LTD Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nam thu nhập 1 - 15 USD

Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025

Hà Nam 1 - 15 USD Kinh nghiệm: Không yêu cầu

Địa chỉ
33 Tràng Thi, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội

https://job3s.ai/aden-services-ltd-vietnam-ntd182411
