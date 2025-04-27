Giới thiệu Aden Services LTD Vietnam

Founded in 1997 by French Entrepreneur – Joachim Poylo, ADEN Services is a Multinational Integrated Facility Management Services Company providing one-stop solutions including Cleaning, Catering, Maintenance, Security, Energy Saving and Remote Site Management for all types of facilities: Factories, Retail, Education, Healthcare, Hospitality, R&D centers, Offices, Mining, Oil & Gas segments. ADEN Services assists clients with achieving greater efficiency in their core business by providing essential support services by creating a healthy, comfortable and safe environment. THE COMPANY’S GOAL - The main business scope of ADEN shall be the activities directly involving, cleaning and security services for buildings, companies, department stores industrial zones, hotels, schools, etc. - The Company services and servicing methods are determined to meet the international standards and to satisfy technical requirements of Indochina.