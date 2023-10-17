Giới thiệu CÔNG TY TNHH DKSH VIỆT NAM

Welcome to DKSH Vietnam

We are the leading Market Expansion Services provider for companies who want to grow their businesses in Vietnam. Serving our business partners through our extensive global networks and industry expertise, we help companies to grow their businesses in new and existing markets.

As one of Vietnam’s leading business organizations, our network of 18 business locations, including offices, distribution centers and crossdocks, across the country and 4,700 employees make us an international “local” company. We are committed to building long-term business partnerships in Vietnam. We constantly strive to bring world-class standards to industries in Vietnam while also contributing to the development of local communities.