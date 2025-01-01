Danh sách Công ty >

Thông tin công ty & tin tuyển dụng từ Orion Food Vina Co,. Ltd - Head Office

banner-company

Orion Food Vina Co,. Ltd - Head Office

1.000 - 4.999 nhân viên
0 người theo dõi

Giới thiệu Orion Food Vina Co,. Ltd - Head Office

Orion Food Vina was established in 2005, a wholly Korean-owned company, specializing in producing confectionery. Over more than 18 years of development, Orion Food Company is known as one of the leading confectionery companies in Vietnam, with many famous products like Chocopie, Custas, Goute, O’star, Toonies, Marineboy... With 2 factories and 3 branches, and nearly 5.000 employees spread from North to South of Viet Nam, Orion is constantly researching and developing many nutritious and good taste products for all ages.

Tin tuyển dụng Orion Food Vina Co,. Ltd - Head Office

Orion Food Vina Co,. Ltd - Head Office

Tuyển Trưởng phòng tài chính Orion Food Vina Co,. Ltd - Head Office làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Trưởng phòng tài chính Orion Food Vina Co,. Ltd - Head Office làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Orion Food Vina Co,. Ltd - Head Office Orion Food Vina Co,. Ltd - Head Office

Hạn nộp: 20/09/2025

Hồ Chí Minh Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Không yêu cầu

Tin tuyển dụng mới nhất toàn quốc

CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA

Tuyển Sales Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu

CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA

Hạn nộp: 20/09/2025

Hà Nội 10 - 20 Triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
CÔNG TY TNHH MHRENTAL VIỆT NAM

Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH MHRENTAL VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu

CÔNG TY TNHH MHRENTAL VIỆT NAM

Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025

Bình Dương 10 - 20 Triệu Kinh nghiệm: Không yêu cầu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN INTRACO E&C

Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN INTRACO E&C làm việc tại Nam Định thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN INTRACO E&C

Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025

Nam Định 15 - 25 Triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM

Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 20 Triệu

CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM

Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025

Hồ Chí Minh 6 - 20 Triệu Kinh nghiệm: Không yêu cầu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH

Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH

Hạn nộp: 25/09/2025

Hồ Chí Minh 15 - 25 Triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Edufit

Tuyển Biên phiên dịch Edufit làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 19 Triệu

Edufit

Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025

Hà Nội 15 - 19 Triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm

Thông tin liên hệ

Địa chỉ
22th Floor, Pearl Plaza, 561A Dien Bien Phu St, Ward 25, Binh Thanh Dist, HCMC

Chia sẻ công ty tới bạn bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/orion-food-vina-co-ltd-head-office-ntd167578
Copy url
Mạng xã hội

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH TC COMMERCE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1 - 2 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH TC COMMERCE
1.2 - 2 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU SONG DUY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU SONG DUY
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Thu ngân CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ ĂN UỐNG HOÀNG TÂM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 9 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ ĂN UỐNG HOÀNG TÂM
7 - 8.5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ KẾT NỐI CUỘC SỐNG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 5 - 7 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ KẾT NỐI CUỘC SỐNG
5 - 7 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên Tư vấn Công ty TNHH J.G làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH J.G
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Thực tập sinh Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH CN AGENCY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH CN AGENCY
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Tư vấn CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN VAS NGHI SƠN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN VAS NGHI SƠN
10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên Lễ tân Công ty TNHH Profit làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH Profit
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH MTV Kiến Trúc Xây Dựng Ong Vàng làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 30 Triệu Công Ty TNHH MTV Kiến Trúc Xây Dựng Ong Vàng
10 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN MHG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN MHG
8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Và Dịch Vụ Newland Travel Chi Nhánh Sài Gòn làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 6 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Và Dịch Vụ Newland Travel Chi Nhánh Sài Gòn
Trên 6 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty Cổ Phần Sản Xuất Vật Tư Cafe Sài Gòn làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 12 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần Sản Xuất Vật Tư Cafe Sài Gòn
9 - 12 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty Cổ phần BPO Mắt Bão làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 40 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần BPO Mắt Bão
25 - 40 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kế toán thuế CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI & KỸ THUẬT V.M.S làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI & KỸ THUẬT V.M.S
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Bellsystem24 VietNam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu Bellsystem24 VietNam
8 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm