Giới thiệu Orion Food Vina Co,. Ltd - Head Office

Orion Food Vina was established in 2005, a wholly Korean-owned company, specializing in producing confectionery. Over more than 18 years of development, Orion Food Company is known as one of the leading confectionery companies in Vietnam, with many famous products like Chocopie, Custas, Goute, O’star, Toonies, Marineboy... With 2 factories and 3 branches, and nearly 5.000 employees spread from North to South of Viet Nam, Orion is constantly researching and developing many nutritious and good taste products for all ages.