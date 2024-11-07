Tuyển Hành chính CÔNG TY TNHH BOSCH GLOBAL SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 5 - 52 Triệu

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Hành chính Tại CÔNG TY TNHH BOSCH GLOBAL SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES
Mức lương
5 - 52 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Thực tập sinh
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hồ Chí Minh: 368 Cộng Hòa, Tân Bình
Mô Tả Công Việc Hành chính Với Mức Lương 5 - 52 Triệu
Handle day to day administrative task/activities
Manage and control team’s fund to organize weekly/monthly engagement activities.
Support in organizing department meeting, workshop and other events.
Checking and uploading of documents in a timely manner.
Support managers for handling complex data, billing topic and prepare ppt. before the group meeting.
Perform general administrative duties such as data entry, organization of files, documents etc. and other coordination duties
Với Mức Lương 5 - 52 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
3rd- 4th student in Business Administration, Secretary, Linguistic.
Provide the recommendation/introduction letter from the universities or professors when onboarding
Good English skills (especially Speaking and Writing)
Good communication and team work.
Has a good eye for detail
Hard working, dynamic, detail-oriented and well- organized
Proficiency in Microsoft Office (Work, Excel, Power point)
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH BOSCH GLOBAL SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Why BOSCH?
Because we do not just follow trends, we create them. Together we turn ideas into reality, working every day to make the world of tomorrow a better place. Do you have high standards when it comes to your job? So do we. At Bosch, you will discover more than just work.
Benefits and Career Opportunities
Working in one of the Best Places to Work in Vietnam and Top 30 of the Most Innovative Companies all over the world
Join in a dynamic and fast-growing global company (English-speaking environment), with opportunity to work in global projects and being a part of innovation team contributing initiative ideas to the hi-tech world
Onsite opportunities: short-term and long-term assignments in worldwide offices
Engage in our diverse training programs which surely help strengthen both your personal and professionalism
13th-month salary bonus + attractive performance bonus (you'll love it!) + annual performance appraisal
100% offered salary and mandatory social insurances in 2-month probation
15++ days of annual leave + 1-day of birthday leave
Premium health insurance for employee and 02 family members
Flexible working time and working model
Lunch and parking allowance
Good benefits of company activities such as: football, badminton, yoga, Aerobic, team building...
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH BOSCH GLOBAL SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
Để xem bạn có phù hợp với vị trí công việc này không, hãy
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI