Tuyển Hành chính CÔNG TY TNHH BOSCH GLOBAL SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 5 - 52 Triệu

CÔNG TY TNHH BOSCH GLOBAL SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES
Ngày đăng tuyển: 07/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 30/11/2024
Hành chính

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Hành chính Tại CÔNG TY TNHH BOSCH GLOBAL SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES

Mức lương
5 - 52 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Thực tập sinh
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 368 Cộng Hòa, Tân Bình

Mô Tả Công Việc Hành chính Với Mức Lương 5 - 52 Triệu

Handle day to day administrative task/activities
Manage and control team’s fund to organize weekly/monthly engagement activities.
Support in organizing department meeting, workshop and other events.
Checking and uploading of documents in a timely manner.
Support managers for handling complex data, billing topic and prepare ppt. before the group meeting.
Perform general administrative duties such as data entry, organization of files, documents etc. and other coordination duties

Với Mức Lương 5 - 52 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

3rd- 4th student in Business Administration, Secretary, Linguistic.
Provide the recommendation/introduction letter from the universities or professors when onboarding
Good English skills (especially Speaking and Writing)
Good communication and team work.
Has a good eye for detail
Hard working, dynamic, detail-oriented and well- organized
Proficiency in Microsoft Office (Work, Excel, Power point)

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH BOSCH GLOBAL SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Why BOSCH?
Because we do not just follow trends, we create them. Together we turn ideas into reality, working every day to make the world of tomorrow a better place. Do you have high standards when it comes to your job? So do we. At Bosch, you will discover more than just work.
create
Benefits and Career Opportunities
Working in one of the Best Places to Work in Vietnam and Top 30 of the Most Innovative Companies all over the world
Best Places to Work
Most Innovative Companies
Join in a dynamic and fast-growing global company (English-speaking environment), with opportunity to work in global projects and being a part of innovation team contributing initiative ideas to the hi-tech world
English-speaking
Onsite opportunities: short-term and long-term assignments in worldwide offices
Onsite opportunities
Engage in our diverse training programs which surely help strengthen both your personal and professionalism
diverse training
13th-month salary bonus + attractive performance bonus (you'll love it!) + annual performance appraisal
13th-month
performance bonus
100% offered salary and mandatory social insurances in 2-month probation
100% offered salary
social insurances
15++ days of annual leave + 1-day of birthday leave
15++ days
Premium health insurance for employee and 02 family members
02 family members
Flexible working time and working model
Flexible
Lunch and parking allowance
Good benefits of company activities such as: football, badminton, yoga, Aerobic, team building...

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH BOSCH GLOBAL SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: Trên 1000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: - Hồ Chí Minh: Etown 2 Building, 364 Cong Hoa St, Tan Binh District - Hồ Chí Minh: OfficeHaus Building, 32 Tan Thang street, Son Ky ward, Tan Phu district - Hà Nội: Capital Place, No. 29 Lieu Giai Street, Ngoc Khanh Ward, Ba Dinh District

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

