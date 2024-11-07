Tuyển Hành chính CÔNG TY TNHH BOSCH GLOBAL SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 5 - 52 Triệu

Mức lương 5 - 52 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Thực tập sinh

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 368 Cộng Hòa, Tân Bình

Mô Tả Công Việc Hành chính Với Mức Lương 5 - 52 Triệu

Handle day to day administrative task/activities

Manage and control team’s fund to organize weekly/monthly engagement activities.

Support in organizing department meeting, workshop and other events.

Checking and uploading of documents in a timely manner.

Support managers for handling complex data, billing topic and prepare ppt. before the group meeting.

Perform general administrative duties such as data entry, organization of files, documents etc. and other coordination duties

Với Mức Lương 5 - 52 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

3rd- 4th student in Business Administration, Secretary, Linguistic.

Provide the recommendation/introduction letter from the universities or professors when onboarding

Good English skills (especially Speaking and Writing)

Good communication and team work.

Has a good eye for detail

Hard working, dynamic, detail-oriented and well- organized

Proficiency in Microsoft Office (Work, Excel, Power point)

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH BOSCH GLOBAL SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Why BOSCH?

Because we do not just follow trends, we create them. Together we turn ideas into reality, working every day to make the world of tomorrow a better place. Do you have high standards when it comes to your job? So do we. At Bosch, you will discover more than just work.

create

Benefits and Career Opportunities

Working in one of the Best Places to Work in Vietnam and Top 30 of the Most Innovative Companies all over the world

Best Places to Work

Most Innovative Companies

Join in a dynamic and fast-growing global company (English-speaking environment), with opportunity to work in global projects and being a part of innovation team contributing initiative ideas to the hi-tech world

English-speaking

Onsite opportunities: short-term and long-term assignments in worldwide offices

Onsite opportunities

Engage in our diverse training programs which surely help strengthen both your personal and professionalism

diverse training

13th-month salary bonus + attractive performance bonus (you'll love it!) + annual performance appraisal

13th-month

performance bonus

100% offered salary and mandatory social insurances in 2-month probation

100% offered salary

social insurances

15++ days of annual leave + 1-day of birthday leave

15++ days

Premium health insurance for employee and 02 family members

02 family members

Flexible working time and working model

Flexible

Lunch and parking allowance

Good benefits of company activities such as: football, badminton, yoga, Aerobic, team building...

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH BOSCH GLOBAL SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin