Tuyển Customer Success Công Ty TNHH M.j Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Customer Success Tại Công Ty TNHH M.j Việt Nam
- Hồ Chí Minh: 532A đường Lê Trọng Tấn, Phường Tây Thạnh, Quận Tân Phú, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Customer Success Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
POSITION PURPOSE
The customer service representative interacts, builds, and maintains customer relationships in a professional and courteous manner and provides pricing and technical information relating to Swagelok products and services. This role provides solutions that demonstrate our brand promise, our full capabilities, and our focus on customer satisfaction.
ESSENTIAL JOB RESPONSIBILITIES
- Customer service process and Handling customer complain
• Competent in all Customer Service functions especially processing customer quotes, orders, and other requests in a timely manner
• Communicate in a clear and professional manner to help solve customer problems via telephone, email, in-person, or fax
• Help resolve customer complaints/concerns
• Understand corporate initiatives and strategic efforts
• Direct requests and elevate unresolved issues to the proper resource
- Technical Consultant
• Technical competency regarding Swagelok products, services, related industries and applications. This includes recognizing complementary products, accessory parts, etc.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Công Ty TNHH M.j Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH M.j Việt Nam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI