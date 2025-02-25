Tuyển Customer Success Công Ty TNHH M.j Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

POSITION PURPOSE

The customer service representative interacts, builds, and maintains customer relationships in a professional and courteous manner and provides pricing and technical information relating to Swagelok products and services. This role provides solutions that demonstrate our brand promise, our full capabilities, and our focus on customer satisfaction.

ESSENTIAL JOB RESPONSIBILITIES

- Customer service process and Handling customer complain

• Competent in all Customer Service functions especially processing customer quotes, orders, and other requests in a timely manner

• Communicate in a clear and professional manner to help solve customer problems via telephone, email, in-person, or fax

• Help resolve customer complaints/concerns

• Understand corporate initiatives and strategic efforts

• Direct requests and elevate unresolved issues to the proper resource

- Technical Consultant

• Technical competency regarding Swagelok products, services, related industries and applications. This includes recognizing complementary products, accessory parts, etc.