Tuyển Customer Success Công Ty TNHH M.j Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty TNHH M.j Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 25/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 26/02/2025
Customer Success

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Customer Success Tại Công Ty TNHH M.j Việt Nam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 532A đường Lê Trọng Tấn, Phường Tây Thạnh, Quận Tân Phú, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc Customer Success Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

POSITION PURPOSE
The customer service representative interacts, builds, and maintains customer relationships in a professional and courteous manner and provides pricing and technical information relating to Swagelok products and services. This role provides solutions that demonstrate our brand promise, our full capabilities, and our focus on customer satisfaction.
ESSENTIAL JOB RESPONSIBILITIES
- Customer service process and Handling customer complain
• Competent in all Customer Service functions especially processing customer quotes, orders, and other requests in a timely manner
• Communicate in a clear and professional manner to help solve customer problems via telephone, email, in-person, or fax
• Help resolve customer complaints/concerns
• Understand corporate initiatives and strategic efforts
• Direct requests and elevate unresolved issues to the proper resource
- Technical Consultant
• Technical competency regarding Swagelok products, services, related industries and applications. This includes recognizing complementary products, accessory parts, etc.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Công Ty TNHH M.j Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH M.j Việt Nam

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH M.j Việt Nam

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 532A đường Lê Trọng Tấn, Phường Tây Thạnh, Quận Tân Phú, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

