Tuyển Customer Success BSS Group làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Dưới 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc Hà Nội

Mô Tả Công Việc Customer Success Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

We are looking for a Customer Success Executive who will be the main point of contact for potential and existing customers — from the moment they book a demo to after they join us. You will conduct live product demos, assist clients with their needs, and support them to ensure they get the most value from our Shopify apps. This role is flexible in working hours to accommodate international clients, with commissions for successfully onboarding new customers.

Pre-Sales & Demo Respond quickly to demo requests and booking inquiries. Conduct engaging, needs-based product demos for prospects. Share relevant product resources, documentation, and case studies.

Client Support Be available to assist clients with questions, issues, or additional needs. Coordinate with product and technical teams to resolve client requests. Guide customers during onboarding to ensure smooth setup and adoption.

Follow-Up & Retention Maintain contact with prospects post-demo until they become customers.

Check in with existing clients to ensure satisfaction and identify upsell opportunities. Collect feedback and pass it to the product team for continuous improvement.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Have min 6 months in customer success, pre-sales, client support, or related roles.

Strong communication and presentation skills in English.

Comfortable working flexible hours, including evenings for overseas clients.

Basic knowledge of Shopify or SaaS products is a plus.

Customer-focused mindset with problem-solving skills

Tại BSS Group Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive base salary plus commission for successful client onboarding.

Flexible work schedule to balance time zones.

Career development path toward Customer Success Leader or Sales Leader.

Company benefits, insurance, annual leave, and team activities.

Work with a leading Shopify app team serving global merchants.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại BSS Group

