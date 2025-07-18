Tuyển Customer Success FE CREDIT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

- Monitor, mapping and manage customer journey experience with FEC.

- Design and implement qualitative and quantitative research studies to understand customer needs, preferences, and behaviors.

- Support the development and in charge of maintaining and tracking periodic list of customer related journeys/ processes.

- Analyze the feedback gathered from customers and propose for improvement of customer journeys and products in collaboration with related stakeholders.

- Conduct customer insight/ behavior analysis to create better understanding of FEC customer on CX point of view and propose initiatives for better CX.

- Perform the department’s role in the implementation of the initiatives/ programs/ projects (executor role, vendor monitoring, or implementation monitoring).

- Ensure initiatives/ programs/ projects are implemented properly according to the approved method, scope, and schedule by monitoring and regularly working with relevant parties (inside and outside the organization).

- Undertake other tasks assigned by line manager.