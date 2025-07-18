Tuyển Customer Success FE CREDIT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Customer Success Tại FE CREDIT
- Hồ Chí Minh: Tầng 2, Tò nhà REE Tower, Số 9 Đoàn Văn Bơ, Phường 13, Quận 4, TP. HCM
Mô Tả Công Việc Customer Success Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
- Monitor, mapping and manage customer journey experience with FEC.
- Design and implement qualitative and quantitative research studies to understand customer needs, preferences, and behaviors.
- Support the development and in charge of maintaining and tracking periodic list of customer related journeys/ processes.
- Analyze the feedback gathered from customers and propose for improvement of customer journeys and products in collaboration with related stakeholders.
- Conduct customer insight/ behavior analysis to create better understanding of FEC customer on CX point of view and propose initiatives for better CX.
- Perform the department’s role in the implementation of the initiatives/ programs/ projects (executor role, vendor monitoring, or implementation monitoring).
- Ensure initiatives/ programs/ projects are implemented properly according to the approved method, scope, and schedule by monitoring and regularly working with relevant parties (inside and outside the organization).
- Undertake other tasks assigned by line manager.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại FE CREDIT Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại FE CREDIT
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI