Tuyển Customer Success Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 450 - 600 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Customer Success Tại Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam
- Hồ Chí Minh: Quận 1 HCM
Mô Tả Công Việc Customer Success Với Mức Lương 450 - 600 USD
o Assist Sales to approach new customers
o Communicate with all customers on all ZVN orders
o Coordinate and provide service support from receipt of customers’ orders to delivery of orders
o Provide instructions on Delivery Order to warehouse and arrange delivery to customers
o Coordinate with Sales to resolve customer requests/complaints/ delivery.
o Assist in preparing PO for overseas and local suppliers
o Coordinate all purchases and delivery with ZVN manufacturing vendors
o Prepare DO to delivery of goods to customers.
o Coordinate all paperwork and communication to ZVN vendors and warehouse
o Coordinate with Warehouse Vendor to make goods declaration for imported shipments.
o Collection document for each shipment for approve cost
o Collection, check and save input and output invoice.
o As required, the Accountant & HR Administration manager will assign projects or other tasks.
Với Mức Lương 450 - 600 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
o Motivated person who is willing to learn
Tại Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI