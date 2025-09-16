Tuyển Customer Success Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 450 - 600 USD

Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 16/09/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 16/10/2025
Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam

Customer Success

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Customer Success Tại Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam

Mức lương
450 - 600 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Quận 1 HCM

Mô Tả Công Việc Customer Success Với Mức Lương 450 - 600 USD

o Assist Sales to approach new customers
o Communicate with all customers on all ZVN orders
o Coordinate and provide service support from receipt of customers’ orders to delivery of orders
o Provide instructions on Delivery Order to warehouse and arrange delivery to customers
o Coordinate with Sales to resolve customer requests/complaints/ delivery.
o Assist in preparing PO for overseas and local suppliers
o Coordinate all purchases and delivery with ZVN manufacturing vendors
o Prepare DO to delivery of goods to customers.
o Coordinate all paperwork and communication to ZVN vendors and warehouse
o Coordinate with Warehouse Vendor to make goods declaration for imported shipments.
o Collection document for each shipment for approve cost
o Collection, check and save input and output invoice.
o As required, the Accountant & HR Administration manager will assign projects or other tasks.

Với Mức Lương 450 - 600 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

o Communicate well in written English and local Vietnamese language
o Motivated person who is willing to learn

Tại Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam

Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 161-163 Ký Con, Phường Nguyễn Thái Bình, Quận 1, TP Hồ Chí Minh

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

