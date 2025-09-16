Tuyển Customer Success Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 450 - 600 USD

o Assist Sales to approach new customers

o Communicate with all customers on all ZVN orders

o Coordinate and provide service support from receipt of customers’ orders to delivery of orders

o Provide instructions on Delivery Order to warehouse and arrange delivery to customers

o Coordinate with Sales to resolve customer requests/complaints/ delivery.

o Assist in preparing PO for overseas and local suppliers

o Coordinate all purchases and delivery with ZVN manufacturing vendors

o Prepare DO to delivery of goods to customers.

o Coordinate all paperwork and communication to ZVN vendors and warehouse

o Coordinate with Warehouse Vendor to make goods declaration for imported shipments.

o Collection document for each shipment for approve cost

o Collection, check and save input and output invoice.

o As required, the Accountant & HR Administration manager will assign projects or other tasks.