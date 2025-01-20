Tuyển Digital Marketing Fountain Head Co Ltd., làm việc tại Quốc tế thu nhập 1,000 - 1,200 USD

Tuyển Digital Marketing Fountain Head Co Ltd., làm việc tại Quốc tế thu nhập 1,000 - 1,200 USD

Fountain Head Co Ltd.,
Ngày đăng tuyển: 20/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 06/03/2025
Fountain Head Co Ltd.,

Digital Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại Fountain Head Co Ltd.,

Mức lương
1,000 - 1,200 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Quốc tế: Sihanoukville, Cambodia

Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương 1,000 - 1,200 USD

Job Summary: The Marketing Executive in the External Traffic Department is responsible for identifying, initiating, and managing projects that attract diverse online audiences, generating leads for our online gambling platform. This role requires a deep understanding of the Vietnamese market, resourcefulness in navigating marketing challenges, and the ability to collaborate effectively with local agencies and vendors.
Job Summary:
Key Responsibilities:
• Project Initiation and Management:
o Research and develop innovative projects to drive external traffic, such as movie/drama streaming sites, sports match streaming platforms, and engagement in online communities like Telegram groups and forums.
o Oversee the execution of these projects, ensuring alignment with company objectives and legal regulations.
• Lead Generation and Conversion:
o Design strategies to convert indirect traffic from various platforms into qualified leads for the sales team.
o Collaborate with the sales department to optimize lead conversion processes and improve overall sales performance.
• Market Research and Analysis:
o Conduct comprehensive research on the Vietnamese market to identify trends, opportunities, and potential challenges in the online gambling sector.

Với Mức Lương 1,000 - 1,200 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Fountain Head Co Ltd., Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cơ hội du lịch
Bonus, Healt Insurance, , Paid Leave, housing, Team Bonding etc.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Fountain Head Co Ltd.,

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Fountain Head Co Ltd.,

Fountain Head Co Ltd.,

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Village 3, District 3, Sihanoukville, Sihanouk Province, Cambodia

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

