Tuyển Digital Marketing Fountain Head Co Ltd., làm việc tại Quốc tế thu nhập 1,000 - 1,200 USD

Job Summary: The Marketing Executive in the External Traffic Department is responsible for identifying, initiating, and managing projects that attract diverse online audiences, generating leads for our online gambling platform. This role requires a deep understanding of the Vietnamese market, resourcefulness in navigating marketing challenges, and the ability to collaborate effectively with local agencies and vendors.

Key Responsibilities:

• Project Initiation and Management:

o Research and develop innovative projects to drive external traffic, such as movie/drama streaming sites, sports match streaming platforms, and engagement in online communities like Telegram groups and forums.

o Oversee the execution of these projects, ensuring alignment with company objectives and legal regulations.

• Lead Generation and Conversion:

o Design strategies to convert indirect traffic from various platforms into qualified leads for the sales team.

o Collaborate with the sales department to optimize lead conversion processes and improve overall sales performance.

• Market Research and Analysis:

o Conduct comprehensive research on the Vietnamese market to identify trends, opportunities, and potential challenges in the online gambling sector.