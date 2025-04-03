Giới thiệu Prym Intimates VIetnam

Prym Intimates is an innovative forerunner in an industry known for outstanding premium quality lingerie accessories which amazingly had our origins in 16th Century Europe. We specialize in producing the finest lingerie accessories for leading brands across the globe and have consistently come up with innovative creations for the global lingerie industry. We have facilitated our presence internationally by establishing Sales & Marketing Centres in Germany, the UK, Bangladesh, and Hong Kong and manufacturing operations in China, Sri Lanka, Indonesia, and Vietnam.