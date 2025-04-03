Danh sách Công ty >

Prym Intimates VIetnam

100 - 499 Nhân viên
Giới thiệu Prym Intimates VIetnam

Prym Intimates is an innovative forerunner in an industry known for outstanding premium quality lingerie accessories which amazingly had our origins in 16th Century Europe. We specialize in producing the finest lingerie accessories for leading brands across the globe and have consistently come up with innovative creations for the global lingerie industry. We have facilitated our presence internationally by establishing Sales & Marketing Centres in Germany, the UK, Bangladesh, and Hong Kong and manufacturing operations in China, Sri Lanka, Indonesia, and Vietnam.

Tin tuyển dụng Prym Intimates VIetnam

Tuyển Digital Marketing Prym Intimates VIetnam làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025

Hưng Yên Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Không yêu cầu

Thông tin liên hệ

Địa chỉ
KCN Det May Pho Noi B, Di Su, My Hao, Hung Yen

