Tuyển Digital Marketing SUNNEXUS CO., LTD làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 16 Triệu

Mức lương
10 - 16 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hà Nội: Viet Tower, No.1 Thai Ha Street, Dong Da Distict, Ha Noi, Viet Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương 10 - 16 Triệu
This is a full-time on-site role for a Documentation Specialist located in Hanoi. The Documentation Specialist will be responsible for contractual documentation, shipping documentation, utilizing analytical and problem solving skills to accomplish all the appointed tasks.
Với Mức Lương 10 - 16 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
- 1-3 years of experience in Import-Export Documentation Processing Ex-im Documentation skills
- Experience in Formal Business Writing and Situation Analytical Skills
- Proficiency in documenting processes and procedures
- Detail oriented and reasonable work arrangement
- Ability to work collaboratively in a team setting
- Experience in the recycling or environmental industry is a plus
- Communicate fluently in English . Fluent in Chinese is an advantage
- Bachelor's degree in a relevant field.
***Benefits
- Income: 12 - 16 triệu/tháng
