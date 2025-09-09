Tuyển Digital Marketing SUNNEXUS CO., LTD làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 16 Triệu

Tuyển Digital Marketing SUNNEXUS CO., LTD làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 16 Triệu

SUNNEXUS CO., LTD
Ngày đăng tuyển: 09/09/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 09/10/2025
SUNNEXUS CO., LTD

Digital Marketing

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại SUNNEXUS CO., LTD

Mức lương
10 - 16 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Viet Tower, No.1 Thai Ha Street, Dong Da Distict, Ha Noi, Viet Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương 10 - 16 Triệu

This is a full-time on-site role for a Documentation Specialist located in Hanoi. The Documentation Specialist will be responsible for contractual documentation, shipping documentation, utilizing analytical and problem solving skills to accomplish all the appointed tasks.

Với Mức Lương 10 - 16 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- 1-3 years of experience in Import-Export Documentation Processing Ex-im Documentation skills
- Experience in Formal Business Writing and Situation Analytical Skills
- Proficiency in documenting processes and procedures
- Detail oriented and reasonable work arrangement
- Ability to work collaboratively in a team setting
- Experience in the recycling or environmental industry is a plus
- Communicate fluently in English . Fluent in Chinese is an advantage
- Bachelor's degree in a relevant field.
***Benefits
- Income: 12 - 16 triệu/tháng

Tại SUNNEXUS CO., LTD Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Xem thêm

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại SUNNEXUS CO., LTD

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

SUNNEXUS CO., LTD

SUNNEXUS CO., LTD

Quy mô: 10 - 24 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 4, Viet Tower, Phố Thái Hà, Trung Liệt, Đống Đa, Hà Nội, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-digital-marketing-thu-nhap-10tr-16tr-thang-tai-ha-noi-job368810
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm SUNNEXUS CO., LTD
Tuyển Digital Marketing SUNNEXUS CO., LTD làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 16 Triệu
SUNNEXUS CO., LTD
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CHUỖI CUNG ỨNG SMARTLOG
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CHUỖI CUNG ỨNG SMARTLOG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CHUỖI CUNG ỨNG SMARTLOG
Hạn nộp: 16/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm VIETJET AIR
Tuyển Digital Marketing VIETJET AIR làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
VIETJET AIR
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 19 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Tuyển Digital Marketing DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Hạn nộp: 04/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 20 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐÀO TẠO DOANH NHÂN
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH ĐÀO TẠO DOANH NHÂN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 18 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐÀO TẠO DOANH NHÂN
Hạn nộp: 06/07/2026
Hà Nội Còn 295 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tam Son Yachting Company Limited
Tuyển Digital Marketing Tam Son Yachting Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Tam Son Yachting Company Limited
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 5 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Vạn An
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Vạn An làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Vạn An
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH XNK TÍN HƯNG THỊNH AUTO
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH XNK TÍN HƯNG THỊNH AUTO làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 4 - 7 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH XNK TÍN HƯNG THỊNH AUTO
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 5 ngày để ứng tuyển 4 - 7 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ GIÁO DỤC CASALINK VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ GIÁO DỤC CASALINK VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ GIÁO DỤC CASALINK VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Đầu Tư Và Phát Triển Bất Động Sản Aureal
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty TNHH Đầu Tư Và Phát Triển Bất Động Sản Aureal làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 20 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Đầu Tư Và Phát Triển Bất Động Sản Aureal
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 5 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Tuyển Kế toán nội bộ CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu
CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA
Tuyển Sales Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA
Hạn nộp: 20/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 6 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Edufit
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch Edufit làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 19 Triệu
Edufit
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 19 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm FPT Smart Cloud (FCI)
Tuyển Business Analyst FPT Smart Cloud (FCI) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 45 Triệu
FPT Smart Cloud (FCI)
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 19 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 45 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI Ô TÔ THÁI PHONG
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI Ô TÔ THÁI PHONG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 50 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI Ô TÔ THÁI PHONG
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 50 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm SUNNEXUS CO., LTD
Tuyển Digital Marketing SUNNEXUS CO., LTD làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 16 Triệu
SUNNEXUS CO., LTD
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CHUỖI CUNG ỨNG SMARTLOG
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CHUỖI CUNG ỨNG SMARTLOG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CHUỖI CUNG ỨNG SMARTLOG
Hạn nộp: 16/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm VIETJET AIR
Tuyển Digital Marketing VIETJET AIR làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
VIETJET AIR
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 19 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Tuyển Digital Marketing DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Hạn nộp: 04/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 20 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐÀO TẠO DOANH NHÂN
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH ĐÀO TẠO DOANH NHÂN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 18 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐÀO TẠO DOANH NHÂN
Hạn nộp: 06/07/2026
Hà Nội Còn 295 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tam Son Yachting Company Limited
Tuyển Digital Marketing Tam Son Yachting Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Tam Son Yachting Company Limited
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 5 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Vạn An
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Vạn An làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Vạn An
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH XNK TÍN HƯNG THỊNH AUTO
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH XNK TÍN HƯNG THỊNH AUTO làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 4 - 7 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH XNK TÍN HƯNG THỊNH AUTO
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 5 ngày để ứng tuyển 4 - 7 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ GIÁO DỤC CASALINK VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ GIÁO DỤC CASALINK VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ GIÁO DỤC CASALINK VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Đầu Tư Và Phát Triển Bất Động Sản Aureal
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty TNHH Đầu Tư Và Phát Triển Bất Động Sản Aureal làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 20 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Đầu Tư Và Phát Triển Bất Động Sản Aureal
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 5 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH TRUYỀN THÔNG QUẢNG CÁO Ô TÔ VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH TRUYỀN THÔNG QUẢNG CÁO Ô TÔ VIỆT NAM
8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ SECOM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ SECOM
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU GLOBAL GLORY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU GLOBAL GLORY
10 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PANACEA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PANACEA VIỆT NAM
10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công ty TNHH Dịch vụ công nghệ TP làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH Dịch vụ công nghệ TP
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH SMILETRIP làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH SMILETRIP
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN MORINAGA NUTRITIONAL FOODS VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN MORINAGA NUTRITIONAL FOODS VIỆT NAM
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Văn Phòng Pro-Sports Tại Hà Nội làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Văn Phòng Pro-Sports Tại Hà Nội
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Truemoney Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Truemoney Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing AWING Media & Technologies làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1,200 - 1,600 USD AWING Media & Technologies
1,200 - 1,600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công ty CP Công nghệ giáo dục Trường học trực tuyến làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty CP Công nghệ giáo dục Trường học trực tuyến
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty CP Tập Đoàn Công Nghệ CMC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty CP Tập Đoàn Công Nghệ CMC
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH QUANG LINH GROUP làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH QUANG LINH GROUP
8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ QTONZ GLOBAL làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ QTONZ GLOBAL
8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH EYESTORM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 400 - 1,200 USD CÔNG TY TNHH EYESTORM
400 - 1,200 USD Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI RỒNG PHƯƠNG BẮC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 13 - 16 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI RỒNG PHƯƠNG BẮC
13 - 16 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH MERA GROUP làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 14 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH MERA GROUP
10 - 14 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ & PHÁT TRIỂN APG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ & PHÁT TRIỂN APG
8 - 12 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty TNHH Thẩm Mỹ Ethics làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Thẩm Mỹ Ethics
8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỮ LIỆU TOÀN CẦU làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 12 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỮ LIỆU TOÀN CẦU
Tới 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công ty cổ phần Công nghệ Sapo làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 500 - 1,000 USD Công ty cổ phần Công nghệ Sapo
500 - 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Trung Tâm Tiếng Hàn Hi Korean làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu Trung Tâm Tiếng Hàn Hi Korean
10 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Prudential Vietnam Assurance làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Prudential Vietnam Assurance
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Godo làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Godo
12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH QUANG LINH GLOBAL làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Từ 7 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH QUANG LINH GLOBAL
Trên 7 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU PML GLOBAL làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU PML GLOBAL
15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Kỹ Thuật Và Dịch Vụ Cường Tiến làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 11 - 15 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Kỹ Thuật Và Dịch Vụ Cường Tiến
11 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty TNHH Âm Nhạc Yamaha Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Âm Nhạc Yamaha Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing MB Ageas Life Insurance Company Limited làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận MB Ageas Life Insurance Company Limited
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Thế Hệ Mới Phú Thọ làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Thế Hệ Mới Phú Thọ
10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm