Tuyển Digital Marketing SUNNEXUS CO., LTD làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 16 Triệu

Mức lương 10 - 16 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Viet Tower, No.1 Thai Ha Street, Dong Da Distict, Ha Noi, Viet Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương 10 - 16 Triệu

This is a full-time on-site role for a Documentation Specialist located in Hanoi. The Documentation Specialist will be responsible for contractual documentation, shipping documentation, utilizing analytical and problem solving skills to accomplish all the appointed tasks.

Với Mức Lương 10 - 16 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- 1-3 years of experience in Import-Export Documentation Processing Ex-im Documentation skills

- Experience in Formal Business Writing and Situation Analytical Skills

- Proficiency in documenting processes and procedures

- Detail oriented and reasonable work arrangement

- Ability to work collaboratively in a team setting

- Experience in the recycling or environmental industry is a plus

- Communicate fluently in English . Fluent in Chinese is an advantage

- Bachelor's degree in a relevant field.

***Benefits

- Income: 12 - 16 triệu/tháng

Tại SUNNEXUS CO., LTD Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Xem thêm

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại SUNNEXUS CO., LTD

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin