Tuyển Digital Marketing Prym Intimates VIetnam làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại Prym Intimates VIetnam
- Hưng Yên: KCN Dệt May Phố Nối B, Dị sử, Mỹ Hào, Hưng Yên, Thành phố Hưng Yên
Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Manage end-to-end recruitment process, including job postings, CV sourcing & screening, interview coordination, candidate follow-up, offer negotiation and so on.
- Review the recruitment requests to ensure headcount is within budget, understanding the hiring needs and develop effective recruitment strategies.
- Ensure timely recruitment to meet production demands.
- Source and screen potential candidates through various channels for interviews.
- Coordinate with hiring departments to arrange interviews and selection procedures, ensuring a smooth process and selecting the most suitable candidates.
- Handle the onboarding process and execute orientation training.
- Provide clear guidance, full support to candidates, especially workers, and maintain a positive candidate experience throughout the recruitment process.
- Gather and review new employees’ profiles to ensure all required documents are complete according to the law and company regulations.
- Regularly engage with new employees, address their concerns, and promptly support or report issues to help them adapt and integrate into the workplace.
- Participate in job fairs, university workshops attract talent and connect with candidates.
- Leverage social media platforms (Facebook, TikTok, local community groups) to expand candidate reach and attract workers.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Prym Intimates VIetnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Prym Intimates VIetnam
