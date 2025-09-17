Tuyển Digital Marketing Prym Intimates VIetnam làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Manage end-to-end recruitment process, including job postings, CV sourcing & screening, interview coordination, candidate follow-up, offer negotiation and so on.

- Review the recruitment requests to ensure headcount is within budget, understanding the hiring needs and develop effective recruitment strategies.

- Ensure timely recruitment to meet production demands.

- Source and screen potential candidates through various channels for interviews.

- Coordinate with hiring departments to arrange interviews and selection procedures, ensuring a smooth process and selecting the most suitable candidates.

- Handle the onboarding process and execute orientation training.

- Provide clear guidance, full support to candidates, especially workers, and maintain a positive candidate experience throughout the recruitment process.

- Gather and review new employees’ profiles to ensure all required documents are complete according to the law and company regulations.

- Regularly engage with new employees, address their concerns, and promptly support or report issues to help them adapt and integrate into the workplace.

- Participate in job fairs, university workshops attract talent and connect with candidates.

- Leverage social media platforms (Facebook, TikTok, local community groups) to expand candidate reach and attract workers.