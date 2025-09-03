Tuyển Digital Marketing VIETJET AIR làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

1. Operational tax:

Undertakes a variety of operational tax assignments which have clear and specified objectives, including:

- Prepare all tax reports and returns as well as coordinating and completing various tax returns by required deadlines, including corporate income tax, VAT, withholding tax and other applicable taxes.

- Timely, accurately posting monthly tax transactions into ERP system.

- Tax invoice administration and advice, including E-invoicing regulation.

- Upload tax reports into internal group system (TCF).

- Tax Reporting correctly and timely in OneStream – Group Tax.

2. Compliance to fiscal legislation:

Initiation and execution of activities needed to comply with local tax legislation and ensure payment and accounting of VAT, project taxes, corporate income tax to perform business activities without (fiscal) legal sanctions.

3. Tax legislation:

- Analyze and communicates changes in tax regulations which impact the company’s businesses, to continuously safeguard compliance of the company with these changing regulations and to give direction to tax issues which enhances company’s interests.

- Independently researches and analyses key tax issues to assist senior management positions in the Finance department.