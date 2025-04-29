Tuyển Social Media Công Ty Cổ Phần Sữa Việt Nam (Vinamilk) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Key Responsibilities:

1. Brand equity communication safeguarding framework

• Develop and maintain the company’s Reputation Risk Management Playbook

• Define escalation protocols, issue tiers, and communication workflows

• Lead cross-functional incident simulations and post-response evaluations

2. Real-Time Incident Response

• Serve as the primary coordinator when brand-impacting issues arise

• Mobilize internal teams (PR, social, CX, legal, technical) to ensure swift, aligned messaging

• Coordinate internal alerts and cross-channel communication under pressure

3. Media & Public Messaging

• Craft and refine holding statements, press replies, FAQs, and social replies

• Collaborate with media and social teams to maintain transparency and control narratives

• Support official spokespersons and senior leadership with aligned briefings

4. Monitoring & Intelligence

• Work with digital teams to track emerging sentiment shifts, misinformation, or influencer risks

• Operate real-time reputation dashboards and social listening tools

• Provide insights that guide tone and timing of public-facing responses

5. Cross-Team Integration