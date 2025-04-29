Tuyển Social Media Công Ty Cổ Phần Sữa Việt Nam (Vinamilk) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Social Media Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Sữa Việt Nam (Vinamilk)
- Hồ Chí Minh: Quận 7, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Social Media Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Key Responsibilities:
1. Brand equity communication safeguarding framework
• Develop and maintain the company’s Reputation Risk Management Playbook
• Define escalation protocols, issue tiers, and communication workflows
• Lead cross-functional incident simulations and post-response evaluations
2. Real-Time Incident Response
• Serve as the primary coordinator when brand-impacting issues arise
• Mobilize internal teams (PR, social, CX, legal, technical) to ensure swift, aligned messaging
• Coordinate internal alerts and cross-channel communication under pressure
3. Media & Public Messaging
• Craft and refine holding statements, press replies, FAQs, and social replies
• Collaborate with media and social teams to maintain transparency and control narratives
• Support official spokespersons and senior leadership with aligned briefings
4. Monitoring & Intelligence
• Work with digital teams to track emerging sentiment shifts, misinformation, or influencer risks
• Operate real-time reputation dashboards and social listening tools
• Provide insights that guide tone and timing of public-facing responses
5. Cross-Team Integration
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Sữa Việt Nam (Vinamilk) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Sữa Việt Nam (Vinamilk)
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
