Tuyển Social Media Công Ty Cổ Phần Sữa Việt Nam (Vinamilk) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty Cổ Phần Sữa Việt Nam (Vinamilk)
Ngày đăng tuyển: 29/04/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 29/05/2025
Công Ty Cổ Phần Sữa Việt Nam (Vinamilk)

Social Media

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Social Media Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Sữa Việt Nam (Vinamilk)

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Quận 7, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Social Media Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Key Responsibilities:
1. Brand equity communication safeguarding framework
• Develop and maintain the company’s Reputation Risk Management Playbook
• Define escalation protocols, issue tiers, and communication workflows
• Lead cross-functional incident simulations and post-response evaluations
2. Real-Time Incident Response
• Serve as the primary coordinator when brand-impacting issues arise
• Mobilize internal teams (PR, social, CX, legal, technical) to ensure swift, aligned messaging
• Coordinate internal alerts and cross-channel communication under pressure
3. Media & Public Messaging
• Craft and refine holding statements, press replies, FAQs, and social replies
• Collaborate with media and social teams to maintain transparency and control narratives
• Support official spokespersons and senior leadership with aligned briefings
4. Monitoring & Intelligence
• Work with digital teams to track emerging sentiment shifts, misinformation, or influencer risks
• Operate real-time reputation dashboards and social listening tools
• Provide insights that guide tone and timing of public-facing responses
5. Cross-Team Integration

Công Ty Cổ Phần Sữa Việt Nam (Vinamilk)

Công Ty Cổ Phần Sữa Việt Nam (Vinamilk)

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Số 10, Tân Trào, P. Tân Phú, Q.7, Tp. HCM

