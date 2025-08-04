Tuyển Social Media Hino Motors Vietnam, LTD. làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Social Media Tại Hino Motors Vietnam, LTD.
- Hà Nội: Ngoc Hoi, Hoang Mai, Hanoi City
Mô Tả Công Việc Social Media Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Department: Service
In charge of Dealer Operation improvement (For aftersales areas)
- Improve dealer operation for focused areas such as operation procedures, flow performance dealers, facilities (For aftersales service area)
- Set up new dealers from beginning until fully operation
- Support on-site dealer to ensure improvement activities implemented
- Provide training for dealer members
- Improve dealer staffs’ skills from by providing training activities
- Achieve Service KPI & Performance assigned Dealers, region or territory
- Introduce company policies to dealers and listen to dealer concerns and report Management for needed solutions
- Coordinate resolution of specific issues of Dealers
- Other job is assigned by management
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Hino Motors Vietnam, LTD. Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Hino Motors Vietnam, LTD.
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
