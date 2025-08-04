Tuyển Social Media Hino Motors Vietnam, LTD. làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Department: Service

In charge of Dealer Operation improvement (For aftersales areas)

- Improve dealer operation for focused areas such as operation procedures, flow performance dealers, facilities (For aftersales service area)

- Set up new dealers from beginning until fully operation

- Support on-site dealer to ensure improvement activities implemented

- Provide training for dealer members

- Improve dealer staffs’ skills from by providing training activities

- Achieve Service KPI & Performance assigned Dealers, region or territory

- Introduce company policies to dealers and listen to dealer concerns and report Management for needed solutions

- Coordinate resolution of specific issues of Dealers

- Other job is assigned by management