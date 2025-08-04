Tuyển Social Media Hino Motors Vietnam, LTD. làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Hino Motors Vietnam, LTD.
Ngày đăng tuyển: 04/08/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 03/09/2025
Hino Motors Vietnam, LTD.

Social Media

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Social Media Tại Hino Motors Vietnam, LTD.

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Ngoc Hoi, Hoang Mai, Hanoi City

Mô Tả Công Việc Social Media Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Department: Service
In charge of Dealer Operation improvement (For aftersales areas)
- Improve dealer operation for focused areas such as operation procedures, flow performance dealers, facilities (For aftersales service area)
- Set up new dealers from beginning until fully operation
- Support on-site dealer to ensure improvement activities implemented
- Provide training for dealer members
- Improve dealer staffs’ skills from by providing training activities
- Achieve Service KPI & Performance assigned Dealers, region or territory
- Introduce company policies to dealers and listen to dealer concerns and report Management for needed solutions
- Coordinate resolution of specific issues of Dealers
- Other job is assigned by management

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Hino Motors Vietnam, LTD. Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Hino Motors Vietnam, LTD.

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Hino Motors Vietnam, LTD.

Hino Motors Vietnam, LTD.

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 83 Ngoc Hoi, Hoang Liet, Hoang Mai, Hanoi

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

