Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Ngày đăng tuyển: 15/09/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 15/10/2025
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch

Social Media

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Social Media Tại Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Harbour View Tower, 35 Nguyen Hue Blvd, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Social Media Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

General Responsibility
Be responsible for processing the work of Loan Processing Section and accountable for her assignment to Chief of Loan Processing.
Accountability
1. Issue Bank Guarantee
2. Prepare daily application of credit facilities to facilitate loan releases, renewal and necessary accounting entries related.
3. Assist Loan Processing Officer in:
- Follow up loan repayment on due date.
- Collect monthly interest of credit customer
- Collect principal on due date
- Prepare monthly, quarterly and yearly credit report to SBV
- Reply credit inquiries to customers and authorized parties
4. Performs other duties assigned by the Management

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Functional Skills

Tại Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Harbour View Tower, 35 Nguyen Hue Blvd, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-social-media-thu-nhap-thuong-luong-tai-ho-chi-minh-job368875
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Tin tức liên quan

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm My Tonic
Tuyển Social Media My Tonic làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
My Tonic
Hạn nộp: 27/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ TRUYỀN THÔNG CHÂU Á
Tuyển Social Media CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ TRUYỀN THÔNG CHÂU Á làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ TRUYỀN THÔNG CHÂU Á
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Hino Motors Vietnam, LTD.
Tuyển Social Media Hino Motors Vietnam, LTD. làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Hino Motors Vietnam, LTD.
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Navigos Search
Tuyển Social Media Navigos Search làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 900 - 11 USD
Navigos Search
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 900 - 11 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH TeenUp
Tuyển Social Media Công ty TNHH TeenUp làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 17 Triệu
Công ty TNHH TeenUp
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 17 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Yusen Logistics (Việt Nam)
Tuyển Social Media Công ty TNHH Yusen Logistics (Việt Nam) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Yusen Logistics (Việt Nam)
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH TOP TALENT
Tuyển Social Media CÔNG TY TNHH TOP TALENT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH TOP TALENT
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 20 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm A. Hartrodt Logistics (Vietnam) Co., Ltd
Tuyển Social Media A. Hartrodt Logistics (Vietnam) Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
A. Hartrodt Logistics (Vietnam) Co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 29/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Panasonic Electric Works Việt Nam
Tuyển Social Media Công Ty TNHH Panasonic Electric Works Việt Nam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Panasonic Electric Works Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 31/08/2025
Bình Dương Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị
Tuyển Backend Developer Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 60 - 80 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 60 - 80 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Pizza 4P's
Tuyển Product Marketing Pizza 4P's làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu
Pizza 4P's
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh
Tuyển Trưởng phòng chăm sóc khách hàng Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 80 - 100 Triệu
Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 80 - 100 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Kinderworld International Group
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Kinderworld International Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 450 USD
Kinderworld International Group
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 450 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam
Tuyển Customer Success Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 450 - 600 USD
Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 450 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng doanh nghiệp Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc), làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 1,000 USD
Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Tuyển Nhân viên kho CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 8.5 - 9.5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển 3 - 5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 44 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid
Tuyển Business Analyst Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 22 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Tuyển Market Research Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TMCP An Bình Pro Company
Tuyển Giao dịch viên Ngân Hàng TMCP An Bình Pro Company làm việc tại Quảng Nam thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TMCP An Bình Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 18/10/2025
Quảng Nam Còn 31 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Prym Intimates VIetnam
Tuyển Digital Marketing Prym Intimates VIetnam làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Prym Intimates VIetnam
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hưng Yên Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam làm việc tại Vĩnh Phúc thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Vĩnh Phúc Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Tuyển Quản lý/Trưởng phòng vận hành Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV) làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm My Tonic
Tuyển Social Media My Tonic làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
My Tonic
Hạn nộp: 27/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ TRUYỀN THÔNG CHÂU Á
Tuyển Social Media CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ TRUYỀN THÔNG CHÂU Á làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ TRUYỀN THÔNG CHÂU Á
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Hino Motors Vietnam, LTD.
Tuyển Social Media Hino Motors Vietnam, LTD. làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Hino Motors Vietnam, LTD.
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Navigos Search
Tuyển Social Media Navigos Search làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 900 - 11 USD
Navigos Search
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 900 - 11 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH TeenUp
Tuyển Social Media Công ty TNHH TeenUp làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 17 Triệu
Công ty TNHH TeenUp
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 17 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Yusen Logistics (Việt Nam)
Tuyển Social Media Công ty TNHH Yusen Logistics (Việt Nam) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Yusen Logistics (Việt Nam)
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH TOP TALENT
Tuyển Social Media CÔNG TY TNHH TOP TALENT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH TOP TALENT
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 20 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm A. Hartrodt Logistics (Vietnam) Co., Ltd
Tuyển Social Media A. Hartrodt Logistics (Vietnam) Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
A. Hartrodt Logistics (Vietnam) Co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 29/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Panasonic Electric Works Việt Nam
Tuyển Social Media Công Ty TNHH Panasonic Electric Works Việt Nam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Panasonic Electric Works Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 31/08/2025
Bình Dương Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Social Media CÔNG TY TNHH CON ĐƯỜNG GIÁO DỤC (EDUPATH) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH CON ĐƯỜNG GIÁO DỤC (EDUPATH)
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Social Media Trường Đại học Hùng Vương TP. Hồ Chí Minh làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu Trường Đại học Hùng Vương TP. Hồ Chí Minh
12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Social Media CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN FADO GLOBAL làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN FADO GLOBAL
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Social Media CBRE (Vietnam) Co.,ltd - HCM Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CBRE (Vietnam) Co.,ltd - HCM Branch
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Social Media CÔNG TY TNHH YOUMED VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH YOUMED VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Social Media CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TƯ VẤN VÀ ĐẦU TƯ BẾN THÀNH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TƯ VẤN VÀ ĐẦU TƯ BẾN THÀNH
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Social Media CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI CÔNG NGHỆ THÔNG TIN DI ĐỘNG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI CÔNG NGHỆ THÔNG TIN DI ĐỘNG
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Social Media A. Hartrodt Logistics (Vietnam) Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận A. Hartrodt Logistics (Vietnam) Co., Ltd
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Social Media CÔNG TY TNHH TOP TALENT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH TOP TALENT
20 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Social Media CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ TRUYỀN THÔNG CHÂU Á làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ TRUYỀN THÔNG CHÂU Á
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Social Media My Tonic làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận My Tonic
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm