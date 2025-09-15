Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

General Responsibility

Be responsible for processing the work of Loan Processing Section and accountable for her assignment to Chief of Loan Processing.

Accountability

1. Issue Bank Guarantee

2. Prepare daily application of credit facilities to facilitate loan releases, renewal and necessary accounting entries related.

3. Assist Loan Processing Officer in:

- Follow up loan repayment on due date.

- Collect monthly interest of credit customer

- Collect principal on due date

- Prepare monthly, quarterly and yearly credit report to SBV

- Reply credit inquiries to customers and authorized parties

4. Performs other duties assigned by the Management