Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Social Media Tại Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
- Hồ Chí Minh: Harbour View Tower, 35 Nguyen Hue Blvd, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Social Media Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
General Responsibility
Be responsible for processing the work of Loan Processing Section and accountable for her assignment to Chief of Loan Processing.
Accountability
1. Issue Bank Guarantee
2. Prepare daily application of credit facilities to facilitate loan releases, renewal and necessary accounting entries related.
3. Assist Loan Processing Officer in:
- Follow up loan repayment on due date.
- Collect monthly interest of credit customer
- Collect principal on due date
- Prepare monthly, quarterly and yearly credit report to SBV
- Reply credit inquiries to customers and authorized parties
4. Performs other duties assigned by the Management
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
