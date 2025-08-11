Tuyển Social Media Navigos Search làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 900 - 11 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Social Media Tại Navigos Search
Navigos Search's client in Hanoi center is looking for Installation And After Serivce Staff with main duties as below:
1) Supervise and manage for installation site of automated machine.
• Install AS/RS or Conveyor (Mechanical, Electrical, Commissioning)
• Supervise sub-contractor’s workers at installation site (Introduction training, Assignment jobs, Safety management）
• Meeting with customer, reporting construction progress, negotiation with customer to hand over.
• Manage installation schedule
2) After sales service for existing customers.
• Preventative inspection for AS/RS or Conveyor
• Replace parts (Motor, Invertor, sensor etc)
• Trouble shooting (On-call support, Site support, Report the cause to customer, Communicate with internal related sections)
3) Make quotation or documents of after sales service (Desk work)
• Make quotation, contract agreement, report document of inspection
• Order parts and issue invoice
• Make proposal documents of inspection or spare parts sales
