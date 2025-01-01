Danh sách Công ty >

Công Ty TNHH Spin Master (Việt Nam)/spin Master (Vietnam) LTD CO.,

Công Ty TNHH Spin Master (Việt Nam)/spin Master (Vietnam) LTD CO.,

100 - 499 Nhân viên
Giới thiệu Công Ty TNHH Spin Master (Việt Nam)/spin Master (Vietnam) LTD CO.,

A multi-category children's entertainment company since 1994, Spin Master, a Toronto-Canada based company (www.spinmaster.com) has been designing, developing, and marketing consumer products for children around the world. In 2023, Spin Master completed the largest acquisition in its history by acquiring Melissa & Doug, the world's No. 1 preschool toy company. Spin Master is recognized as a global growth leader in the toy industry with a strong track record of breaking into new categories and identifying what kids want. We are seeking individuals who will help take our company to the next level. There is tremendous opportunity across all levels and departments within the organization. Due to our culture, our products, and our people, we provide for a unique, enriching, and challenging career opportunity. We are expanding our business in Vietnam. We welcome all individuals to take the career challenge by applying to Spin Master and Spin Master Vietnam today! For more information about Spin Master, about our life and career opportunity, pls feel free to access our links: 1, https://www.spinmastercareers.com/global/be 2, http://www.spinmaster.com/

Thông tin liên hệ

Địa chỉ
Tầng 3A, Số 4, Lô 22A, Lê Hồng Phong, Đông Khê, Ngô Quyền, Hải Phòng

