Giới thiệu PwC (Vietnam) Ltd.

PwC helps organisations and individuals create the value they’re looking for. We’re a network of firms in 157 countries with more than 208,000 people who are committed to delivering quality in assurance, tax and advisory services. PwC Vietnam has been commercially present in Vietnam since 1994, with two offices in Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi. We also have a foreign law company in Vietnam, licensed by the Ministry of Justice, so we can provide a large variety of comprehensive services to clients, including Assurance services, Deals, Restructuring, Performance Improvement Consulting, Corporate Finance, Risk Management, Tax, Legal services and other professional services. Our team of nearly 800 local and expatriate staff has a thorough understanding of the business environment in Vietnam and a wide knowledge of policies and procedures covering investment, tax, legal, accounting and consulting matters throughout Vietnam. PwC Vietnam is the leading firm in auditing and consulting for joint stock companies, private companies, financial institutions, state-owned enterprises, etc. Our tax consulting services are highly valued for strategic investors and leading foreign companies in Vietnam. Our services • Assurance services • Advisory services • Legal services • Tax services