Tuyển Business Intelligence PwC (Vietnam) Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Job description:

As an Accounting Services Senior Associate, you will be involved in developing accounting systems and providing comprehensive and effective accounting compliance services to our top-tier corporate clients across a diverse range of industries and around the region. PwC Vietnam provides a full range of accounting services to our clients. We keep our clients abreast of the latest developments in Vietnamese accounting laws and advise them on the most effective ways to structure their operations in Vietnam and provide early warnings and guidance on dealing with emerging risks. We are looking for a high performing candidate to join as Senior Associate in Ho Chi Minh offices.

Main duties:

• Provide accounting compliance services consist of:

Preparation of accounting records which include balance sheet, income statement, trial balance and general ledgers on a monthly or quarterly basis

Preparation of annual statutory financial statements based on Vietnamese Accounting Standards (VAS) or customise the group reports to VAS financial statements

Dealing with external auditors where required