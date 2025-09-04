Tuyển Business Intelligence PwC (Vietnam) Ltd. làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Job Description & Summary

PwC Vietnam provides a full range of tax services to our clients including advice and compliance services (i.e., preparation/review of tax returns, tax health check, tax due diligence, etc.) in relation to corporate income tax, value added tax, withholding tax and personal income tax. We also assist in customs issues and transfer pricing. We keep our clients abreast of the latest developments in Vietnamese taxation laws and advise them on the most effective ways to structure their operations in Vietnam and provide early warnings and guidance on dealing with emerging risks.

We are looking for a high performing candidate to join our Corporate Tax team as a Senior Associate in our Ha Noi office.

Responsibilities:

- Provide tax advisory and compliance services in relation to corporate income tax, value added tax, foreign contractor tax, etc.

- Assist in preparing and presenting complex written and verbal advice.

- Define and manage resource requirements, project workflow, budgets, billings and collections.

- Support business development activities.