Tuyển Business Intelligence PwC (Vietnam) Ltd. làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

PwC (Vietnam) Ltd.
Ngày đăng tuyển: 04/09/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 04/10/2025
PwC (Vietnam) Ltd.

Business Intelligence

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Business Intelligence Tại PwC (Vietnam) Ltd.

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: 25th Floor, Tower 2

- Capital Place, 29 Lieu Giai, Ngoc Ha, Hanoi City, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Business Intelligence

Job Description & Summary
PwC Vietnam provides a full range of tax services to our clients including advice and compliance services (i.e., preparation/review of tax returns, tax health check, tax due diligence, etc.) in relation to corporate income tax, value added tax, withholding tax and personal income tax. We also assist in customs issues and transfer pricing. We keep our clients abreast of the latest developments in Vietnamese taxation laws and advise them on the most effective ways to structure their operations in Vietnam and provide early warnings and guidance on dealing with emerging risks.
We are looking for a high performing candidate to join our Corporate Tax team as a Senior Associate in our Ha Noi office.
Responsibilities:
- Provide tax advisory and compliance services in relation to corporate income tax, value added tax, foreign contractor tax, etc.
- Assist in preparing and presenting complex written and verbal advice.
- Define and manage resource requirements, project workflow, budgets, billings and collections.
- Support business development activities.

Yêu Cầu Công Việc

Tại PwC (Vietnam) Ltd. Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển

Liên Hệ Công Ty

PwC (Vietnam) Ltd.

PwC (Vietnam) Ltd.

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: HCM Office: Saigon Tower, 29 Le Duan, District 1, Ho Chi Minh city.

