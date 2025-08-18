Danh sách Công ty >

Victoria's Secret & Co.

25 - 99 Nhân viên
Giới thiệu Victoria's Secret & Co.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VS&Co), through Victoria’s Secret and Victoria’s Secret PINK, is the world’s leading specialty retailer with over 1,400 stores globally. With a deep commitment to our people, purpose and planet, Victoria’s Secret & Co. provides products and experiences that uplift and champion customers at all stages of their life. We have a highly talented, global team of more than 30,000 associates in our stores, distribution centers and home offices. We foster an inclusive culture where everyone can bring their whole selves to work. We are a community of smart, passionate and committed associates whose creativity, innovation and hard work fuel the world’s most recognized lingerie, apparel and beauty brands of VS&Co. Specialties: Retail, Marketing, Finance, Digital, Design, Fashion, Supply Chain, Logistics, Customer Service, Merchandising, Store Operations, and International Headquarters: Columbus, Ohio, US Founded: 2021 Website http://careers.victoriassecret.com https://www.linkedin.com/company/victoria's-secret/mycompany/

