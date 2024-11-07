Tuyển Dịch vụ du lịch CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ DU LỊCH BESTPRICE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ DU LỊCH BESTPRICE
Ngày đăng tuyển: 07/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 01/12/2024
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ DU LỊCH BESTPRICE

Dịch vụ du lịch

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Dịch vụ du lịch Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ DU LỊCH BESTPRICE

Mức lương
10 - 15 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: 57 Trần Quốc Toản, Trần Hưng Đạo, Hoàn Kiếm

Mô Tả Công Việc Dịch vụ du lịch Với Mức Lương 10 - 15 Triệu

Objective of this role
Identify and evaluate potential sales leads through networking and online research.
Communicate effectively to foster relationships with new and existing partners.
Plan and execute sales strategies to achieve revenue targets.
Build a deep understanding of our products and present them effectively to clients.
Responsibilities
Respond promptly to any issues that directly affect sales.
Directly oversee the growth of assigned markets and clients.
Represent the company at industry events, meetings and conferences, trade fair...
Track and analyse sales data to identify trends and opportunities for growth.
Achieve monthly sales targets with demonstrable key performance indicators (KPIs).
Present monthly and quarterly sales reports to senior board members and investors.

Với Mức Lương 10 - 15 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor’s degree in business administration, marketing, sales or a related field.
2+ years of experience in sales or business development roles.
Effective communication, interpersonal and negotiating skills.
Ability to build and maintain relationships with clients and stakeholders.
Adept in networking, project management and problem-solving.
Possess strong creative and strategic thinking skills to develop effective sales strategies through delegation, prioritisation and execution for business growth.
Ability to adapt to the company’s culture effectively and lead other teams.

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ DU LỊCH BESTPRICE Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Plenty of opportunities to travel around at NO cost
Young and dynamic work environment where 90% of colleagues are at 9x generation
Social insurance, full rights of Labor Laws
Holiday bonuses
Extra activities like team building, employees’ birthday party, charity work, annual vacation at 5-star hotels and resorts, etc

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ DU LỊCH BESTPRICE

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Số 57 Trần Quốc Toản, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

