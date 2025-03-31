Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation 3 Points Aviation Vietnam Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 500 - 1 USD

3 Points Aviation Vietnam Co., Ltd
Ngày đăng tuyển: 31/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 30/04/2025
3 Points Aviation Vietnam Co., Ltd

Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Tại 3 Points Aviation Vietnam Co., Ltd

Mức lương
500 - 1 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: KCN Nội Bài

- TL131, Quang Tiến, Sóc Sơn, Hà Nội, Việt Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Với Mức Lương 500 - 1 USD

• Implement projects according to orders from customers.
• Performance of Vietnamese and international technical standards and regulations in the detailed aviation design field.
• Performing the design work for the product at the request from receiving product data to processing and issuing drawings of Aircraft parts.
• Responsible for correcting parameters of products on 2D, and 3D drawings.
• Proposing improvements to improve production efficiency and quality
• Other tasks as the Manager assignment.

Với Mức Lương 500 - 1 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- University Degree (Aviation/Mechanical)
- Possess operations experience in a manufacturing environment.
- To have experience in designing 2D, and 3D (Autocad, Solidwork....)
- Good leadership and excellence in establishing a good relationship with all parties involved.
- Able to communicate well with multi-functional team members, provide positive feedback to them, and collaborate with them to achieve project goals
- Fluent English communication (Advanced)

Tại 3 Points Aviation Vietnam Co., Ltd Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại 3 Points Aviation Vietnam Co., Ltd

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

3 Points Aviation Vietnam Co., Ltd

3 Points Aviation Vietnam Co., Ltd

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Lot. 24,25,26 Noibai Industrial Zone, Quang Tien, Soc Son, Hanoi

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

