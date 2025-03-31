Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation 3 Points Aviation Vietnam Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 500 - 1 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Tại 3 Points Aviation Vietnam Co., Ltd
- Hà Nội: KCN Nội Bài
- TL131, Quang Tiến, Sóc Sơn, Hà Nội, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Với Mức Lương 500 - 1 USD
• Implement projects according to orders from customers.
• Performance of Vietnamese and international technical standards and regulations in the detailed aviation design field.
• Performing the design work for the product at the request from receiving product data to processing and issuing drawings of Aircraft parts.
• Responsible for correcting parameters of products on 2D, and 3D drawings.
• Proposing improvements to improve production efficiency and quality
• Other tasks as the Manager assignment.
Với Mức Lương 500 - 1 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
- Possess operations experience in a manufacturing environment.
- To have experience in designing 2D, and 3D (Autocad, Solidwork....)
- Good leadership and excellence in establishing a good relationship with all parties involved.
- Able to communicate well with multi-functional team members, provide positive feedback to them, and collaborate with them to achieve project goals
- Fluent English communication (Advanced)
Tại 3 Points Aviation Vietnam Co., Ltd Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại 3 Points Aviation Vietnam Co., Ltd
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI