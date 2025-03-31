Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation 3 Points Aviation Vietnam Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 500 - 1 USD

Mức lương 500 - 1 USD Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

• Implement projects according to orders from customers.

• Performance of Vietnamese and international technical standards and regulations in the detailed aviation design field.

• Performing the design work for the product at the request from receiving product data to processing and issuing drawings of Aircraft parts.

• Responsible for correcting parameters of products on 2D, and 3D drawings.

• Proposing improvements to improve production efficiency and quality

• Other tasks as the Manager assignment.

- University Degree (Aviation/Mechanical)

- Possess operations experience in a manufacturing environment.

- To have experience in designing 2D, and 3D (Autocad, Solidwork....)

- Good leadership and excellence in establishing a good relationship with all parties involved.

- Able to communicate well with multi-functional team members, provide positive feedback to them, and collaborate with them to achieve project goals

- Fluent English communication (Advanced)

