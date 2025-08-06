Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Công Ty Trách Nhiệm Hữu Hạn Một Thành Viên Việt Nam GS Industry làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

- Design management:

+ Cooperating with design consultant to prepare design document (from concept design to shop drawing stage) for legal process and construction work.

+ Checking design document before transfering to other department: appropriateness to project requirement, regulation, desgin code, construct ability, risks...

+ Giving ideas to improve design quality.

- Construction Management:

+ Cooperating with site team and relevant parties to solve site issues.

+ Reviewing and give opinion on changing request such as: Request for information, cost variation... during construction phase.

+ Joining meeting with contractors to resolve MEP related to technical issues during construction process when arising.