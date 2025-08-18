Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Lotte Vietnam Shopping Joint Stock Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Lotte Vietnam Shopping Joint Stock Company
Ngày đăng tuyển: 18/08/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 19/08/2025
Lotte Vietnam Shopping Joint Stock Company

Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Tại Lotte Vietnam Shopping Joint Stock Company

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng phòng
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 469 Đường Nguyễn Hữu Thọ, Tân Hưng, District 7, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

1. Planning, Assigning, and Implementing SIGN/ISP/VMD/POP/POSM Designs
- Plan, interpret, and develop the company’s visual identity style according to design standards
- Create design plans and oversee implementation
- Manage design and construction of SIGN/VMD/POP/POSM across all supermarket locations
- Supervise decoration design and execution for store events and displays
- Oversee design of logos, branding, banners, product labels, and packaging
- Handle all tasks related to the company’s design activities
2. Monitoring Acceptance Records and Payment Process
- Check and verify construction completion timelines for design projects
- Monitor monthly acceptance of orders and construction of SIGN/ISP/VMD/ISP Posts across the system
- Propose and coordinate ISP budget allocation; follow monthly plans for new stores, renovations, and ISP implementation
3. Reporting to Senior Manager and Director
- Report progress of design and construction projects
- Submit weekly departmental task reports

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Lotte Vietnam Shopping Joint Stock Company Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Lotte Vietnam Shopping Joint Stock Company

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Lotte Vietnam Shopping Joint Stock Company

Lotte Vietnam Shopping Joint Stock Company

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 469 Nguyen Huu Tho, Tan Hung Ward, District 7, HCMC

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

