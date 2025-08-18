Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Lotte Vietnam Shopping Joint Stock Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

1. Planning, Assigning, and Implementing SIGN/ISP/VMD/POP/POSM Designs

- Plan, interpret, and develop the company’s visual identity style according to design standards

- Create design plans and oversee implementation

- Manage design and construction of SIGN/VMD/POP/POSM across all supermarket locations

- Supervise decoration design and execution for store events and displays

- Oversee design of logos, branding, banners, product labels, and packaging

- Handle all tasks related to the company’s design activities

2. Monitoring Acceptance Records and Payment Process

- Check and verify construction completion timelines for design projects

- Monitor monthly acceptance of orders and construction of SIGN/ISP/VMD/ISP Posts across the system

- Propose and coordinate ISP budget allocation; follow monthly plans for new stores, renovations, and ISP implementation

3. Reporting to Senior Manager and Director

- Report progress of design and construction projects

- Submit weekly departmental task reports