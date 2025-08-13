Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Boyd Vietnam Company Limited., làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Tại Boyd Vietnam Company Limited.,
- Bắc Ninh: Lot CN2
- 4, Yen Phong (extend) industrial zone, Yen Trung commune, Yen Phong district, Bac Ninh, VN, Thành phố Bắc Ninh
Mô Tả Công Việc Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Purpose of the job:
Independently complete the Thermal design of Electronics cooling products (Liquid/Air & other cooling methods). Build & Run Thermal Model in CFD software. Product Verification will also key activity involve.
KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES/JOB FUNCTIONS
Basic responsibilities include the following:
• Complete Thermal design according to customer requirements and by considering DFMEA/DFM. Create CFD Analysis Report with comments/Conclusions.
• Communicate with customers, PRDE/PIE during the design/development stage.
• Assist in the development and verification of samples.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Mechanical major
• Master’s degree or around 5 years of work experience with Bachelor degree
Special skills and abilities:
Tại Boyd Vietnam Company Limited., Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Boyd Vietnam Company Limited.,
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI