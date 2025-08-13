Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Boyd Vietnam Company Limited., làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Purpose of the job:

Independently complete the Thermal design of Electronics cooling products (Liquid/Air & other cooling methods). Build & Run Thermal Model in CFD software. Product Verification will also key activity involve.

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES/JOB FUNCTIONS

Basic responsibilities include the following:

• Complete Thermal design according to customer requirements and by considering DFMEA/DFM. Create CFD Analysis Report with comments/Conclusions.

• Communicate with customers, PRDE/PIE during the design/development stage.

• Assist in the development and verification of samples.