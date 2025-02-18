Tuyển Lập trình viên Mobile Fountain Head Co Ltd., làm việc tại Quốc tế thu nhập 1,500 - 2,000 USD

About the Role:

As a Senior Mobile Developer, you will play a crucial role in shaping our mobile product roadmap and delivering exceptional user experiences. You will collaborate closely with product managers and designers to prototype and develop innovative features, while also fostering a strong engineering culture. Your expertise in React Native, mobile development best practices, and passion for innovation will be instrumental in driving our mobile products forward.

Responsibilities:

Collaborate with Teams: Work closely with product managers and designers to prototype and deliver innovative user experiences.

Enhance Engineering Culture: Strengthen our engineering culture by setting and maintaining high engineering standards. Participate in code reviews, team discussions, and lead by example with solid coding practices.

Ensure Smooth User Experience: Write well-tested and highly performant code to guarantee a smooth and seamless user experience.

Explore New Technologies: Continuously explore and evaluate new stack components and architecture ideas as necessary.