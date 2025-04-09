Tuyển Lập trình viên Mobile Công Ty Cổ Phần Chứng Khoán KAFI làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Lập trình viên Mobile Công Ty Cổ Phần Chứng Khoán KAFI làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty Cổ Phần Chứng Khoán KAFI
Ngày đăng tuyển: 09/04/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 10/04/2025
Công Ty Cổ Phần Chứng Khoán KAFI

Lập trình viên Mobile

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Lập trình viên Mobile Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Chứng Khoán KAFI

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Mobile Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Position Overview: We are seeking a highly skilled Mobile Flutter Developer with expertise in Dart,
Position Overview
Android and IOS to join our growing development team. The ideal candidate will play a key role in designing, developing, and maintaining scalable and high-performance mobile systems. You will collaborate closely with cross-functional teams to deliver robust solutions, optimize performance, and ensure system stability in high-load environments. This position reports directly to the Software
Development Manager.
Key Responsibilities:
• Mobile Development: Design, develop, and maintain Mobile App to ensure efficiency, scalability, and maintainability.
• Ensure designs are following compliance with specifications.
• Contribute to code and architecture reviews to keep their code quality high.
• Debug and resolve production issues; take part in blameless postmortems.
• Write high-quality, well-tested, clean, simple, and maintainable code; build common libraries.
• Research and feedback to improve system performance.
• Ensure the best possible performance, quality of the project.
• Collaborate with team members and stakeholders.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Chứng Khoán KAFI Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Xem thêm

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Chứng Khoán KAFI

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty Cổ Phần Chứng Khoán KAFI

Công Ty Cổ Phần Chứng Khoán KAFI

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Phòng 1403, Tầng 14, Tòa nhà Sailing, 111A Pasteur, Phường Bến Nghé, Quận 1

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-lap-trinh-vien-mobile-thu-nhap-thuong-luong-tai-ho-chi-minh-job347508
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ & GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ BIEXCE
Tuyển Lập trình viên Mobile CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ & GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ BIEXCE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ & GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ BIEXCE
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN EVG
Tuyển Lập trình viên Mobile CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN EVG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 18 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN EVG
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 10 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Navigos Search's Client
Tuyển Lập trình viên Mobile Navigos Search's Client làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 60 - 100 Triệu
Navigos Search's Client
Hạn nộp: 04/06/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Edulive Toàn Cầu
Tuyển Lập trình viên Mobile Công Ty Cổ Phần Edulive Toàn Cầu làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Edulive Toàn Cầu
Hạn nộp: 11/05/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MICROTEC VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Lập trình viên Mobile CÔNG TY TNHH MICROTEC VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH MICROTEC VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 01/06/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Công Nghệ và Truyền Thông MDC Việt Nam
Tuyển Lập trình viên Mobile Công ty TNHH Công Nghệ và Truyền Thông MDC Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 1,000 USD
Công ty TNHH Công Nghệ và Truyền Thông MDC Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 11/05/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Tới 1,000 USD Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần ICORP
Tuyển Lập trình viên Mobile Công ty cổ phần ICORP làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty cổ phần ICORP
Hạn nộp: 30/04/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Edulive Toàn Cầu
Tuyển Lập trình viên Mobile Công Ty Cổ Phần Edulive Toàn Cầu làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Edulive Toàn Cầu
Hạn nộp: 11/05/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Chứng Khoán KAFI
Tuyển Lập trình viên Mobile Công Ty Cổ Phần Chứng Khoán KAFI làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Chứng Khoán KAFI
Hạn nộp: 10/04/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm K&M Holdings
Tuyển Lập trình viên Mobile K&M Holdings làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 USD
K&M Holdings
Hạn nộp: 08/05/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 25 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THIÊN CƠ TRÍ LIÊN
Tuyển Tiếng Trung CÔNG TY TNHH THIÊN CƠ TRÍ LIÊN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THIÊN CƠ TRÍ LIÊN
Hạn nộp: 20/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PMAC
Tuyển Trợ lý giám đốc CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PMAC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PMAC
Hạn nộp: 20/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT & THƯƠNG MẠI DƯỢC MỸ PHẨM ASIALAB
Tuyển Marketing Director CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT & THƯƠNG MẠI DƯỢC MỸ PHẨM ASIALAB làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT & THƯƠNG MẠI DƯỢC MỸ PHẨM ASIALAB
Hạn nộp: 20/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT TẬP ĐOÀN ĐẠI VIỆT
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT TẬP ĐOÀN ĐẠI VIỆT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT TẬP ĐOÀN ĐẠI VIỆT
Hạn nộp: 20/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TƯ VẤN VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐỊA ỐC AKA HOMES
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TƯ VẤN VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐỊA ỐC AKA HOMES làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 50 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TƯ VẤN VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐỊA ỐC AKA HOMES
Hạn nộp: 20/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 25 - 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH 5S INTERNATIONAL LOGISTICS
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH 5S INTERNATIONAL LOGISTICS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH 5S INTERNATIONAL LOGISTICS
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ CAO HOÀNG GIA
Tuyển Kỹ sư điện CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ CAO HOÀNG GIA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 17 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ CAO HOÀNG GIA
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 17 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần Vietsoftpro
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty cổ phần Vietsoftpro làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty cổ phần Vietsoftpro
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Pearlland JSC
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng Pearlland JSC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Pearlland JSC
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ANYTAPE VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ANYTAPE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 40 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ANYTAPE VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 40 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC QUỐC TẾ KIM
Tuyển Nhân viên Tư vấn tuyển sinh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC QUỐC TẾ KIM làm việc tại Quảng Bình thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC QUỐC TẾ KIM
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Quảng Bình Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT & THƯƠNG MẠI DƯỢC MỸ PHẨM ASIALAB
Tuyển Marketing Director CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT & THƯƠNG MẠI DƯỢC MỸ PHẨM ASIALAB làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT & THƯƠNG MẠI DƯỢC MỸ PHẨM ASIALAB
Hạn nộp: 20/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT TẬP ĐOÀN ĐẠI VIỆT
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT TẬP ĐOÀN ĐẠI VIỆT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT TẬP ĐOÀN ĐẠI VIỆT
Hạn nộp: 20/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH 5S INTERNATIONAL LOGISTICS
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH 5S INTERNATIONAL LOGISTICS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH 5S INTERNATIONAL LOGISTICS
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần Vietsoftpro
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty cổ phần Vietsoftpro làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty cổ phần Vietsoftpro
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Pearlland JSC
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng Pearlland JSC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Pearlland JSC
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm HSBC Vietnam
Tuyển Cloud Engineer HSBC Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
HSBC Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 13 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VINSMART FUTURE
Tuyển Nhân viên quản lý chất lượng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VINSMART FUTURE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VINSMART FUTURE
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CLEANCHAIN
Tuyển Nhân viên kỹ thuật CÔNG TY TNHH CLEANCHAIN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CLEANCHAIN
Hạn nộp: 18/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 41 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ & GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ BIEXCE
Tuyển Lập trình viên Mobile CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ & GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ BIEXCE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ & GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ BIEXCE
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN EVG
Tuyển Lập trình viên Mobile CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN EVG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 18 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN EVG
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 10 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Navigos Search's Client
Tuyển Lập trình viên Mobile Navigos Search's Client làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 60 - 100 Triệu
Navigos Search's Client
Hạn nộp: 04/06/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Edulive Toàn Cầu
Tuyển Lập trình viên Mobile Công Ty Cổ Phần Edulive Toàn Cầu làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Edulive Toàn Cầu
Hạn nộp: 11/05/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MICROTEC VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Lập trình viên Mobile CÔNG TY TNHH MICROTEC VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH MICROTEC VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 01/06/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Công Nghệ và Truyền Thông MDC Việt Nam
Tuyển Lập trình viên Mobile Công ty TNHH Công Nghệ và Truyền Thông MDC Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 1,000 USD
Công ty TNHH Công Nghệ và Truyền Thông MDC Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 11/05/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Tới 1,000 USD Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần ICORP
Tuyển Lập trình viên Mobile Công ty cổ phần ICORP làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty cổ phần ICORP
Hạn nộp: 30/04/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Edulive Toàn Cầu
Tuyển Lập trình viên Mobile Công Ty Cổ Phần Edulive Toàn Cầu làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Edulive Toàn Cầu
Hạn nộp: 11/05/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Chứng Khoán KAFI
Tuyển Lập trình viên Mobile Công Ty Cổ Phần Chứng Khoán KAFI làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Chứng Khoán KAFI
Hạn nộp: 10/04/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm K&M Holdings
Tuyển Lập trình viên Mobile K&M Holdings làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 USD
K&M Holdings
Hạn nộp: 08/05/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 25 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Lập trình viên Mobile Công ty Cổ Phần Hóa Dầu Mekong làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 12 Triệu Công ty Cổ Phần Hóa Dầu Mekong
9 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Mobile AD Recruit Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận AD Recruit Ltd.
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Mobile Công Ty Cổ Phần Chứng Khoán KAFI làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Cổ Phần Chứng Khoán KAFI
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Mobile CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ & GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ BIEXCE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ & GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ BIEXCE
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm