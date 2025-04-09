Tuyển Lập trình viên Mobile Công Ty Cổ Phần Chứng Khoán KAFI làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Lập trình viên Mobile Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Chứng Khoán KAFI
- Hồ Chí Minh: Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Mobile Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Position Overview: We are seeking a highly skilled Mobile Flutter Developer with expertise in Dart,
Position Overview
Android and IOS to join our growing development team. The ideal candidate will play a key role in designing, developing, and maintaining scalable and high-performance mobile systems. You will collaborate closely with cross-functional teams to deliver robust solutions, optimize performance, and ensure system stability in high-load environments. This position reports directly to the Software
Development Manager.
Key Responsibilities:
• Mobile Development: Design, develop, and maintain Mobile App to ensure efficiency, scalability, and maintainability.
• Ensure designs are following compliance with specifications.
• Contribute to code and architecture reviews to keep their code quality high.
• Debug and resolve production issues; take part in blameless postmortems.
• Write high-quality, well-tested, clean, simple, and maintainable code; build common libraries.
• Research and feedback to improve system performance.
• Ensure the best possible performance, quality of the project.
• Collaborate with team members and stakeholders.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Chứng Khoán KAFI Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Chứng Khoán KAFI
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
