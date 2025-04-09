Tuyển Lập trình viên Mobile Công Ty Cổ Phần Chứng Khoán KAFI làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Position Overview: We are seeking a highly skilled Mobile Flutter Developer with expertise in Dart,

Position Overview

Android and IOS to join our growing development team. The ideal candidate will play a key role in designing, developing, and maintaining scalable and high-performance mobile systems. You will collaborate closely with cross-functional teams to deliver robust solutions, optimize performance, and ensure system stability in high-load environments. This position reports directly to the Software

Development Manager.

Key Responsibilities:

• Mobile Development: Design, develop, and maintain Mobile App to ensure efficiency, scalability, and maintainability.

• Ensure designs are following compliance with specifications.

• Contribute to code and architecture reviews to keep their code quality high.

• Debug and resolve production issues; take part in blameless postmortems.

• Write high-quality, well-tested, clean, simple, and maintainable code; build common libraries.

• Research and feedback to improve system performance.

• Ensure the best possible performance, quality of the project.

• Collaborate with team members and stakeholders.