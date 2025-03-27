Tuyển Lập trình viên Mobile AD Recruit Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Role Description:

We are looking for an enthusiastic and energetic Game Presenter to join our team. In this role, you will host and present live games to online players, ensuring an engaging and interactive experience.

Game Presenter

No prior experience is needed—we will provide full training to help you excel in the role. As a Game Presenter, you will explain the rules of the game, ensure fair play, and maintain the highest standards set by the company.

Responsibilities:

• Act as the face of the company, delivering engaging live game presentations.

• Master the game rules and ensure smooth gameplay for players.

• Provide entertainment, interaction, and an immersive experience for online players.

• Maintain a professional and charismatic presence during all game sessions.

• Politely remind players of the rules and ensure fair play.