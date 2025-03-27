Tuyển Lập trình viên Mobile AD Recruit Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Lập trình viên Mobile AD Recruit Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

AD Recruit Ltd.
Ngày đăng tuyển: 27/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 26/04/2025
AD Recruit Ltd.

Lập trình viên Mobile

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Lập trình viên Mobile Tại AD Recruit Ltd.

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Mới tốt nghiệp
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 169 Quốc lộ 1A, Bình Chiểu, Thành Phố Thủ Đức, Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Mobile Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Role Description:
We are looking for an enthusiastic and energetic Game Presenter to join our team. In this role, you will host and present live games to online players, ensuring an engaging and interactive experience.
Game Presenter
No prior experience is needed—we will provide full training to help you excel in the role. As a Game Presenter, you will explain the rules of the game, ensure fair play, and maintain the highest standards set by the company.
Responsibilities:
• Act as the face of the company, delivering engaging live game presentations.
• Master the game rules and ensure smooth gameplay for players.
• Provide entertainment, interaction, and an immersive experience for online players.
• Maintain a professional and charismatic presence during all game sessions.
• Politely remind players of the rules and ensure fair play.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Candidate Requirements:
• Fluency in Vietnamese is essential.
• Intermediate English proficiency.

Tại AD Recruit Ltd. Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại AD Recruit Ltd.

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

AD Recruit Ltd.

AD Recruit Ltd.

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Haga skogsväg 36

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

