Tuyển Lập trình viên Mobile AD Recruit Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Lập trình viên Mobile Tại AD Recruit Ltd.
- Hồ Chí Minh: 169 Quốc lộ 1A, Bình Chiểu, Thành Phố Thủ Đức, Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Mobile Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Role Description:
We are looking for an enthusiastic and energetic Game Presenter to join our team. In this role, you will host and present live games to online players, ensuring an engaging and interactive experience.
Game Presenter
No prior experience is needed—we will provide full training to help you excel in the role. As a Game Presenter, you will explain the rules of the game, ensure fair play, and maintain the highest standards set by the company.
Responsibilities:
• Act as the face of the company, delivering engaging live game presentations.
• Master the game rules and ensure smooth gameplay for players.
• Provide entertainment, interaction, and an immersive experience for online players.
• Maintain a professional and charismatic presence during all game sessions.
• Politely remind players of the rules and ensure fair play.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• Fluency in Vietnamese is essential.
• Intermediate English proficiency.
Tại AD Recruit Ltd. Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại AD Recruit Ltd.
